Worcester officials to review city’s mask mandate Monday

The board will also vote on whether to end Worcester’s mask mandate in all K-12 schools after the city’s current mandate expires on Feb. 18. If the vote passes, the city would still adhere to the state’s mask mandate for schools that remains in effect until at least Feb. 28, Augustus said.

City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said at a press conference Friday that if the board votes to rescind the rule, businesses would no longer have to enforce mask wearing as of Feb. 18, five months after the mandate was originally enacted in September.

Worcester officials plan to review the city’s mask mandate at Monday night’s Board of Health meeting as the Omicron surge continues to wane.

Advertisement

“The reason we are not immediately rescinding any executive orders and regulations is that we are still in the process of coming down from those high Omicron wave numbers,” Augustus said at the press conference.

The city has seen just over 50,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and reported 121 new cases on Thursday, Augustus said. Worcester’s seven-day average for new cases was 135.1, less than half of what it was the week before, Augustus said.

However, the data does not include positive at-home tests, and also, Augustus said, last weekend’s snowstorm kept many people from going out to get tested.

“We expect cases to decline over the next couple of weeks, but we could reconsider any plans in the event of a major change or reversal of the decline...” Augustus said. “Until these changes go into effect, please remain vigilant and follow the usual precautions so that we can sustain the recent positive trend.”

Both Beverly and Lowell dropped their mask mandates on Wednesday. Other municipalities in the state, including Manchester-by-the-Sea and Westfield, are scheduled to review their mandates this week.

Advertisement

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



