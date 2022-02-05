fb-pixel Skip to main content

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Virginia hookah bar, police say

By The Associated PressUpdated February 5, 2022, 39 minutes ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said.

The Blacksburg Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday just before midnight.

Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting. Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown.

No additional information was made available, including details on potential suspects or a motive.

Nearby, Virginia Tech was encouraging students to stay indoors, but has since lifted the request, the university said in a post on Twitter.

