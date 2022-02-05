Jason Epstein, publishing executive who shaped literary tastes, dies at 93

Once described as possessing the erudition of a literary scholar and the entrepreneurial spirit of a pushcart peddler, Mr. Epstein (pronounced ep-styne) was just 23 when he conceived an idea that revolutionized how books were sold.

His wife, former New York Times journalist Judith Miller, said the cause was congestive heart failure.

Jason Epstein, an editor and publisher who shaped literary tastes for decades by launching the “paperback revolution” in the 1950s, editing acclaimed authors at Random House and helping to found the New York Review of Books and later the Library of America series, died Feb. 4 at his home in Sag Harbor, N.Y. He was 93.

He was working in his first publishing job, at Doubleday, making $45 a week. Unable to afford many books, he proposed that Doubleday publish classic literature and criticism in inexpensive paperback editions. Until then, paperbacks consisted almost entirely of lowbrow escapist fiction.

In 1952, Mr. Epstein introduced Anchor Books, with early titles by British writer D.H. Lawrence, critics Lionel Trilling and Edmund Wilson and 19th-century French novelist Stendhal. Priced from 65 cents to $1.25 and published in editions of 10,000, the books sold out in four weeks.

Students were particularly drawn to what was called the paperback revolution, and other publishers followed Mr. Epstein’s lead, making literary classics and challenging new works widely available in softcovers. Quality paperbacks or “trade” paperbacks, as they are known, became the most profitable part of the publishing business.

Mr. Epstein had brought Russian-born novelist Vladimir Nabokov to Doubleday, but he left the firm when it rejected Nabokov’s controversial novel “Lolita,” about an older man’s obsession with a preteen girl.

Mr. Epstein briefly ran the Vintage paperback imprint at Alfred A. Knopf before joining Random House in 1958. The decades-old company, still run by its founders, Bennett Cerf and Donald Klopfer, occupied a refurbished mansion in Lower Manhattan.

“My office,” Mr. Epstein wrote in a 2001 memoir, “Book Business,” “had been a bedroom, and from time to time I came to work and found a wayward author who had spent the night there, not always alone.”

At Random House, Mr. Epstein edited works by novelists Philip Roth, Gore Vidal, Norman Mailer and E.L. Doctorow and by poet W.H. Auden, who came to the office in his slippers. In 1961, Mr. Epstein published Jane Jacobs’s “The Death and Life of Great American Cities,” which showed that urban renewal projects often uprooted entire neighborhoods, with little concern for the residents.

Mr. Epstein was editorial director of Random House from 1976 to 1995 but continued his association with the firm, now part of Penguin Random House, into the 21st century.

As a publisher, Mr. Epstein was acutely aware of newspaper book reviews, which came to a halt in New York in late 1962, when a strike by labor unions shut down the city’s seven newspapers. Along with his first wife, Barbara, poet Robert Lowell and his wife at the time, writer Elizabeth Hardwick, Mr. Epstein developed the idea for an independent publication they called the New York Review of Books. Barbara Epstein and Robert Silvers became co-editors.

The first issue appeared Feb. 1, 1963, with articles by such literary giants as Hardwick, Mary McCarthy, Susan Sontag and William Styron and poems by Lowell, Auden, John Ashbery and Adrienne Rich.

The publication was an instant success and continued to thrive after the end of the strike, which led to the closing of four of New York's newspapers. It continues to be one of the country's foremost literary and political journals.

Mr. Epstein exerted a behind-the-scenes influence on the editorial direction of the New York Review, which was among the first publications in the 1960s to oppose the Vietnam War. He occasionally contributed to the review and covered the trial of the Chicago Seven — a group of radicals charged with inciting riots during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. His dispatches were later published in his book “The Great Conspiracy Trial” (1970).

Affable and a noted gourmand, Mr. Epstein struck up friendships with generations of writers, including Wilson, who had been a prominent literary critic since the 1920s. In his memoir, Mr. Epstein described a luncheon with Wilson at the Princeton Club in New York. Immediately upon his arrival, Wilson ordered “a half dozen” martinis.

“He didn’t say six; he said a half dozen, as if they were oysters,” Mr. Epstein told C-SPAN in 2001. “I’ll never forget that. I assumed at least one of them might be for me, but I was wrong. He said, ‘Would you like a half dozen, too?’ "

During the lunch, Wilson mentioned that the United States did not have an equivalent of France’s La Pléiade, a collection of the country’s greatest literary works. From that bibulous beginning, Mr. Epstein became a driving force behind the Library of America, which published its first books in 1979.

The project, which now numbers more than 300 volumes, publishes classic works of American literature, from James Baldwin to F. Scott Fitzgerald to Eudora Welty, in uniform editions with distinctive black covers.

“It’s the big issues that ignite Jason,” former publishing executive Robert Gottlieb told the Globe in 2001, “and his responses to them have been extraordinarily influential. Think how many of his large ideas have been realized. Unquestionably, he’s been publishing’s leading intellectual entrepreneur in our time.”

Jason Epstein was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Cambridge, Mass. His father sold textiles, and his mother was a homemaker.

As a child, Mr. Epstein became a devoted reader and, throughout his life, was seldom far from a book. He attended Columbia University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1949 and a master’s degree in 1950, both in English literature.

“I’ve always thought of my career in publishing as an extension of my wonderful undergraduate years at Columbia, which I never wanted to give up,” Mr. Epstein told C-SPAN. “And by pure luck, I stumbled into the book business, where I could remain an undergraduate, so to speak, for the rest of my life; these authors being my teachers and their books being my curriculum.”

In addition to his 2001 memoir, Mr. Epstein wrote another book, “Eating” (2009), about his lifelong love of cooking and dining. He was known for his sumptuous dinner parties at his Manhattan apartment and his home in Sag Harbor.

His first marriage, to the former Barbara Zimmerman, ended in divorce. Survivors include Judith Miller, his wife since 1993; two children from his first marriage, Helen Epstein and Jacob Epstein; and three grandchildren.

In 1989, Mr. Epstein was largely responsible for publishing “The Reader’s Catalog,” a volume containing the titles of 40,000 books, complete with descriptions, illustrations and essays. He saw it as a way to weaken the monopoly of chain bookstores and corporate publishers by making thousands of books available through a toll-free number.

“The Reader’s Catalog” never caught on, but it was seen as a forerunner of Amazon. At first, Mr. Epstein thought Amazon — founded by Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos — would not succeed, but he welcomed any means that would place books in the hands of readers.

“If we didn’t have books, people wouldn’t think at all,” Mr. Epstein told C-SPAN. “I think we would be lost without them . . . they’re the basis of our democracy. That’s why dictators like to throw them in the fire. Without them, we wouldn’t have a democracy.”