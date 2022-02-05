The politicization of Biden’s Supreme Court pick

I learned 45 years ago, in my first year of law school, that a Supreme Court justice’s approach to analysis, be it originalism, textualism, or living constitutionalism, was generated by the totality of their life experiences, just like their politics. It is no accident that a justice’s method of interpreting the law is often consistent with their politics.

I was surprised to read attorney Harvey Silverglate’s op-ed arguing that President Biden should have withheld his intention to nominate a Black woman to be the next justice on the Supreme Court ( “Biden shouldn’t play politics with Supreme Court pick,” Feb. 1). Silverglate writes as if politics is not part of the court’s selection process or its decision-making, and as if the president’s candor is bad for affirmative action.

I also learned that affirmative action got a person in the game but that their performance thereafter determined their outcome. The fact that 108 out of 115 justices have been white males tells you all you need to know about who was allowed — or not allowed — in the game.

Eugene Lucarelli

Arlington

The writer is a retired attorney.

Did Biden’s critics even listen to his words?

Harvey Silverglate apparently did not listen to, or believe, the following words of President Biden: “While I’ve been studying candidates’ backgrounds and writings, I’ve made no decisions except one: The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

The president did not prioritize race and gender above qualifications. Quite the opposite.

The Rev. James Fripp

Roxbury

The writer is an associate minister at Concord Baptist Church of Boston.

The right wing knows a thing or two about playing politics

It’s disingenuous of Harvey Silverglate to decry a pledge to place a Black woman on the Supreme Court for the first time as meshed with “politics” when most of the current justices are members of, or have ties to, the Federalist Society, a group dedicated to a now-successful right-wing takeover of the court.

Ben Lieberman

Acton

If anything, Biden is playing catch-up

No, Harvey Silverglate, the president is not “playing politics” by promising to nominate a Black woman to the court. If he’s playing anything, it’s catch-up. There have been only two Black justices on the Supreme Court in all of our history, neither of them women. There have been only five women, none Black.

The last president, lest Silverglate forget, promised that justices he appointed would overturn settled law — that’s playing politics. President Biden, instead, promised expanded representation of a segment of the American population never appointed in the entire history of the United States.

And, just to be clear, Biden did not release a “short list.” The list was speculation by the press. It is a good list, though, filled with people of substance and experience. What Silverglate’s piece did was reinforce the notion that a Black woman nominee must, by the fact of her race and gender, be inferior.

Polyxane Cobb

Cambridge

Bias against affirmative action persists

In his opinion of the consequences of President Biden’s intention to nominate a Black female jurist to the Supreme Court, Harvey Silverglate perpetuates a bias against affirmative action. He states that the practice of affirmative action “implies that the very people it seeks to uplift have not risen to the role based on their earned merits.” Affirmative action implies nothing of the kind.

Institutions can recognize historical discrimination by which some groups of people have been held down for considerations other than merit. Seeking members of such groups will foster unrealized talents otherwise lost to discrimination. This benefits not only the institution itself but also the larger communities of which the institution is a part.

To narrowly focus on the benefit of affirmative action to the historically discriminated against implies an acceptance of the historical norm that led to the discrimination in the first place.

Michael Rubenstein

Brookline

In their way, Republicans packed the court between 2016 and 2020

In his Feb. 2 Opinion column, “A peaceful confirmation, for a change,” Jeff Jacoby writes: “For the first time since the 1930s, some Democrats have even made a serious push to ‘pack’ the Supreme Court.”

Amazing. After Mitch McConnell and the GOP cynically buried President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland? And then rammed through the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett more than four years later at the behest of Obama’s traitorous successor in the waning days of that administration?

I guess it depends on what one means by “packing.”

My only question to Jacoby: Was his statement good old-fashioned gaslighting or just plain obliviousness?

Aaron Nelson

Newton

A ‘peaceful confirmation’ process? Dream on

What planet has Jeff Jacoby been living on for the past five years? He predicts that Republicans won’t contest President Biden’s nomination for the Supreme Court because they’ll be given no reason to. Trump Republicans don’t need a reason to obstruct and object.

Several of the typically more vocal Republicans already have taken exception to Biden’s commitment to nominate a Black woman. So what part of that do they take issue with? It can’t be “woman,” because they had no problem when Trump said that he would nominate a woman prior to picking Amy Coney Barrett. So it must be the “Black” part.

What a Grand Old Party.

Don Boyce

Sudbury

Susan Collins has some nerve

Now she’s an expert? Susan Collins’s recent remarks about the process of choosing the next Supreme Court justice make one think of consulting Aaron Rodgers or RFK Jr. on the efficacy of vaccines. Or seeking guidance from Donald Trump on the importance of integrity and honesty for elected officials. The Republican senator from Maine calls President Biden’s handling of the nomination “clumsy at best.” Yes, that Susan Collins.

Now, Collins hasn’t always been on the wrong side of recent GOP shenanigans regarding the Supreme Court. But she sacrificed any credibility on the subject when she loudly and boldly justified her support for Justice Brett Kavanaugh as someone who was committed to following precedent in the court’s rulings and could be counted on to do the right thing. When you get something like that so wrong, senator, you should leave the advice and observations to others.

Michael Knosp

Melrose

