Skepticism of US intelligence? After Iraq fiasco, it’s a must.

The scary scenario of a “false flag” attack is worthy of a spy novel; it might also be true. Indeed, Putin’s KGB background and Russia’s pattern of disinformation and propaganda certainly lend credence to the accusation. Earlier, Western intelligence agencies accused Russia of sending agents provocateurs into eastern Ukraine to create a pretext for an invasion, and of plotting a coup against Ukraine’s elected government.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia is a dangerous and power-hungry leader who appears willing to do whatever it takes to subjugate Ukraine, potentially including a military incursion into the former Soviet republic to Russia’s west. This week, the Biden administration claimed that Putin’s strategy includes a fabricated attack video, that would make it look like Ukraine was the aggressor and therefore justify a Russian invasion .

Still, all the warnings from US intelligence about Putin’s alleged plans are unsubstantiated, and have so far been offered up to the American public and the world without any evidence. During briefings this week, when some journalists pushed back and asked for documentation to back up the accusations, the administration sent a troubling message: Believe us, or believe Russia. “If you doubt the credibility of the US government, of the British government, of other governments and want to, you know, find solace in information that the Russians are putting out, that it is for you to do,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price when Associated Press reporter Matt Lee repeatedly asked what proof the United States had to back up its claim.

When Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri made the case the United States should not back Ukraine’s push to join NATO, and also expressed concern about sending US troops to nearby countries in Europe, White House Secretary Jen Psaki sounded a similar theme: “If you are digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with longstanding bipartisan American values,” Psaki said.

Insinuating that dissenters to American foreign policy are Russian dupes, lashing out at reasonable questions — it’s not an okay way for the White House to behave, and it will undermine the very foreign policy goals that the administration seeks to achieve.

Of course, the Biden administration’s frustration with the press and Republicans is understandable. On the home front, President Biden’s domestic agenda is seriously stalled. While the press likes to put the blame on two Democrats, Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, not a single Republican has been willing to work with a president who sold himself as a master negotiator. Indeed, Republicans have made it their business to undermine Biden, in hopes of reaping the benefits in the upcoming midterm elections. Media reports about low approval ratings are a constant headache for this president, and Biden’s promise to appoint a Black woman as the next Supreme Court justice, following the retirement announcement of Justice Stephen Breyer, has not boosted his standing with the American public. So far, doing the right thing on the Supreme Court is making it harder for Biden in the court of public opinion.

Still, it’s wrong for the Biden administration to equate the questioning of US intelligence to giving solace to Russia. From the Vietnam War to the invasion of Iraq, there are many lessons in the danger and death that blind trust in the US government can yield. And the threat is bipartisan, arising from the administrations of Democratic and Republican presidents. It’s not unpatriotic to press for more information. It’s responsible.

As poisonous and self-serving as Hawley’s politics are, a US senator has a duty and right to question foreign policy; Senator Ted Kennedy made a career out of it, and more Americans should have listened to his warnings. Moreover, after pulling troops out of Afghanistan and watching its government collapse far faster than predicted, this country should think long and hard about the fallibility of its intelligence services.

The basic thrust of Biden’s policy on Russia is correct: He has threatened massive sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, while promising that no US troops would be sent into combat. Keeping NATO countries united behind that threat — not just their leaders, but also their voters — will require leveling with them. A just-trust-us stance risks being self-defeating.

The current crisis has drawn comparison to the Cuban missile crisis in 1962. At the time, US Ambassador to the United Nations Adlai Stevenson didn’t just accuse the Soviet Union of placing missiles in Cuba, he dramatically backed up those allegations with satellite photos. That act of transparency helped end the crisis. Biden administration officials say they are releasing newly declassified information about the alleged false-flag operation in hopes of deterring Russia from carrying it out. The president should take a page from Stevenson’s book and show, not tell, the world about Russia’s plans.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.