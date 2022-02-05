Stop me before I shop again!

“What do I need?” she asked herself. The answer: “What I needed was less.”

Like many Americans, Patchett was discombobulated by the events of late 2016 (read: Trumpismo): “I couldn’t settle down to read or write,” she recounted, “and in my anxiety I found myself mindlessly scrolling through two particular shopping websites, numbing my fears with pictures of shoes, clothes, purses, and jewelry.”

I’m a big fan of novelist Ann Patchett — “ State of Wonder ” is one of my favorite books — and I’ve read reviews of her new essay collection with interest. I was fascinated to learn that she had written about her full year of not shopping.

So, with some exceptions — groceries, toiletries — Patchett stopped shopping. This essay interested me because, during the past two pandemic years, I have done precisely the opposite: I have shopped more, almost recklessly. Some weeks, I buy something unessential almost every day. Witness some recent purchases:

▪ Six boxes of Girl Scout cookies, from a family member hawking them on Facebook. In theory, I am watching my weight.

▪ A subscription to Dense, “an unlikely design magazine about New Jersey.” Because, why not?

▪ Two lined flannel shirts, a fashion fillip I seem to have just discovered. One has an inner layer of PrimaLoft, “the next generation of insulation” — just in time for spring.

▪ A subscription to Disney+ streaming service, to watch that endless Beatles documentary that everyone said was so great. (Oy.) Now I can spend the next six weeks puzzling out how to unsubscribe.

▪ A copy of the 1,024-page novel “Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell,” by Susanna Clarke. I have zero interest in alternative history/fantasy literature. There is no alt-universe in which I am going to read this book.

So, why? I supposedly bought the Clarke novel to support a small independent bookstore. Another reason I’ve been buying junk is because, marooned at home by the coronavirus pandemic, I have a lot more disposable income. I don’t travel much, several of my favorite restaurants have closed, and so on.

But the real reason is anxiety, right? Buying stuff makes me feel better. If proof is needed, I refer you to a 2014 article in the Journal of Consumer Psychology in which the coauthors “theorized that the choices inherent in shopping may restore personal control over one’s environment and reduce residual sadness.” Yep.

I’ve made many of my unnecessary purchases online, which triggers an oddly satisfying, week-long ritualistic cycle of observation, anticipation, and satisfaction. You buy the item, then within 24 hours, the e-mail arrives: “[Insert name of frivolous purchase here] has shipped!”

Lately, I’ve been tracking the journey of a not-desperately-needed pair of Irish Setter boots (lined with PrimaLoft! Is this an addiction?) from Red Wing, Minn., to my suburban home. UPS reports they are “On the Way,” but not yet “Out for Delivery.” Will I be at the front door to greet them? How long, oh Lord, how long?

Of course, I am consumed with self-hatred. But I give myself credit, there are things I have not bought. I have reined in my impulse to own Lindsay Lohan’s “Herbie”-themed NFT, or nonfungible token. Honoring Patchett’s anti-consumerist spirit, I didn’t buy her book but photographed the brief essay in a bookstore using my iPhone.

I suppose I could congratulate myself for not buying those $625 faux-Everyman baseball caps favored by the Kendall Roy character on the HBO series “Succession” and other Wall Street lizards.

Wait — do those hats have PrimaLoft? Perhaps I should reconsider.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.