Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz shows he hasn’t learned a thing from Kyle Beach episode

The Blackhawks boss didn’t even make it to the next sunrise before his tone-deaf words and actions Wednesday night at the club’s town meeting , intended to be a community healing exercise, turned into a pig’s foot the size of the United Center.

Among my mother’s favorite old British sayings, delivered in her Manchester, United Kingdom, accent, was, “Careful, or that’ll be a pig’s foot in the morning.” Which came to mind this past week listening to the buffoonery of Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz .

Ah, the arrogance of wealth.

My mother’s borrowed saying, by the way, warns of the need to address problems with alacrity. Beware the steep cost of allowing wounds to fester. Skin a knee? Wash it out immediately, put a bandage on it, set the stage for proper healing. Otherwise, awake to the oozing wound that needn’t have been.

An angry Wirtz, 69, repeatedly dismissed questions by two reporters related to the infamous Kyle Beach sexual assault case that last year left the franchise in bits and pieces. Rather than answer the questions forthrightly, take the opportunity to win back fan trust, Wirtz admonished both reporters, Mark Lazerus (The Athletic) and Phil Thompson (Chicago Tribune) for, in his view, dwelling on the past.

“We’re not going to talk about Kyle Beach,” erupted Wirtz, abruptly answering a question that was actually directed toward son Danny Wirtz, the club’s CEO. “We’re not going to talk about 2010. We’re moving on.”

It was almost comical in its absurdity, if the Beach case weren’t so disturbingly dark and profoundly sad. The question was not about 2010, the year that Beach was the sexual assault victim of then-video coach Brad Aldrich. Posed by Lazerus, it quite clearly asked what the Blackhawks intended to do in the future in light of the ugly Beach episode and the resulting fallout.

It was about Feb. 2, 2022, and the days, months, and years ahead of the Blackhawks, their management, their players, their fans.

Rocky Wirtz, obviously, is not over the past. Likewise, he proved he is ill-suited to be a team’s chairman in the multibillion-dollar NHL industry. He humiliated himself, his family, and his franchise, and only further raised doubt his Blackhawks are capable of cleaning up their toxic work culture.

Danny Wirtz, recognizing in real time the disaster unfolding literally at his feet on the United Center stage, immediately attempted to bail out his old man. That, too, was a disaster.

“I can pick up, too,” piped in Danny, eager to answer Lazerus’s query, “what we are doing today, and I think …”

Nope. Stop right there. Rocky, channeling the coiffed arrogance of his late father, “Dollar” Bill Wirtz, was having none of it. To the envy of Foghorn Leghorn, he all but told Danny, “Boy, I say, boy, get away from me, I’m the one commanding this here little microphone.”

“No,” Rocky said, and immediately pointed his comments toward Lazerus, “that’s none of your business, that’s none of your business. What we’re going to do today is our business. I don’t think it’s any of your business.”

The Blackhawks can't stay out of their own way. Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Then it was Thompson’s turn, who adroitly followed up with a question about how Rocky’s reaction spoke to lingering questions about the franchise’s transparency and accountability. After all, that was the crux of why the town hall was called, to assure fans, media, and the industry at large that things would be better.

“Why don’t you ask something else?” chided Rocky. “Why don’t you ask about the GM search? Why do you bring up old business?”

Lazerus, in his fine report for The Athletic, noted that Danny Wirtz told him at the conclusion of the town hall that he had much more to say about the franchise’s future, its better practices, and that he soon would be making that vision public.

“If only Dad had let him,” wrote Lazerus.

Predictably, with the town hall video going viral on the web faster than a Patrick Kane breakaway on a clean sheet of ice, Dad issued a formal apology.

“My response to two questions crossed the line,” Rocky Wirtz said in the prepared statement. “I want to apologize to the fans and those reporters, and I regret that my response overshadowed the great work this organization is doing to move forward . We have the right leaders and right processes in place to create a safe environment for our employees and players.”

In the end, the town hall revealed plenty, none of it good. It proved only to be a continuation of the train wreck that led last year to Stan Bowman being forced to resign as general manager, and to their ex-coach, Joel Quenneville, stepping down as the Panthers bench boss.

No one could fault the senior Wirtz for being defensive. Too many people under his watch, including former top lieutenant John McDonough, ignored or worked diligently to hide Aldrich’s heinous deeds.

In so doing, the franchise’s image has been left in tatters, at a cost of millions extracted from the Wirtz family bank account and who knows how many more millions lost in future earnings. Even monopolies feel hits to the bottom line.

Rocky, up until it all fell down, had been hailed a hero, the guiding hand who resurrected the franchise that his father had rendered to ashes over the course of decades. His defensive, churlish brazenness had those ashes again spread thick on the United Center floor.

Wirtz’s No. 1 charge now, if he can dig out from under, is to repair and to lead, and in turn win back public trust in a team and industry built around six ounces of vulcanized rubber. Like the puck itself it doesn’t have to be so complicated.

A good place for Wirtz to start, if he’s capable, would be to acknowledge that all questions around Beach are fair and germane in terms of how they relate to the franchise’s present and future. He could preface it all by saying that he apologizes on behalf of the franchise, and that the Wirtz family regrettably may be in for a lifetime of trying to make good, and that he promises to be the force behind the make good.

Clean the wound. Apply the bandage. Don’t awake to the pig’s foot that was Rocky Wirtz the next morning.

LOOKING OUT FOR NO. 1

Chara nearing Chelios’s record

Zdeno Chara is set to break the NHL record for games played by a defenseman. Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Dismissing the absurd notion he ever would skip a beat, Zdeno Chara will be in Boston Feb. 17 with the Islanders to face the Bruins. It would be career game No. 1,649 for Big Z, positioning the ex-Bruins captain one week later to surpass Chris Chelios’s mark (1,651) for most NHL games played by a defenseman.

Chara, before leaving here prior to last season for a Cup-chasing fling with the Capitals, became captain in Boston upon his arrival from Ottawa as a free agent in 2006. Now 44, he logged 14 seasons with the Spoked-B on his chest, and sometimes, we found out this past week during a Zoom session, with a teammate literally on his back for off-ice workouts.

According to current captain Patrice Bergeron, the 6-foot-9-inch Trencin Tower of Power sometimes would drape a teammate over his shoulders for power squats during dryland training.

Anyone with pictures of Torey Krug riding first class on Air Zdeno, please come forward.

“I mean, it’s a lot of things,” said Bergeron, smiling widely at his recollection of the one-man, one-passenger squats, “to wanting to be the best every year, whether he was 15, 17, 18 years in the league, to be the best at off-ice testing.”

During a pull-up drill one year, Bergeron recalled, Chara took his customary spot at the end of the line, waiting to learn what mark among his teammates he would have to break. Kevan Miller was last to go before Big Z.

“Millsy breaks Big Z’s [pull-up] record from the year before,” said Bergeron. “So he knew he kind of would have to have his best to beat him, and he actually got him by one. That’s just tells you the competitive nature he has, no matter what year it was for him, he always had to be the best and push himself.”

Upon passing Chelios, Chara will tie an ex-Boston teammate, Mark Recchi, for No. 7 on the all-time list of games played.

Meanwhile, another ex-Bruins captain, Joe Thornton, a member of the Panthers’ supporting cast this season, just logged career game No. 1,704. At age 42, Jumbo Joe need play only another 76 games to slip by ex-Sharks teammate Patrick Marleau for the No. 1 spot in league history.

Unless, of course, Chara gets the chance to beat him.

ETC.

Knights soon must fit in Eichel

After playing just 21 games for Buffalo last season, Jack Eichel is set to suit up for the Golden Knights. Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Golden Knights have not set a firm date for Jack Eichel’s debut as a Son of Sin City, but it appears that he will suit up imminently, only three-plus months removed from having an artificial disk placed in his neck.

Eichel, who played in only 21 games last season with the Sabres, portends to be a much-needed offensive boost for the Knights, their scoring this season led by Chandler Stephenson’s 38 points. Jonathan Marchessault (32), Shea Theodore (31), and ex-Bruin Reilly Smith (30) follow on a scoring list desperate for Eichel’s productive hand.

First, GM Kelly McCrimmon, brother of late Bruins defenseman Brad McCrimmon, will have to do some cap room rope-a-dope to add Eichel’s $10 million to the roster. Ditto for defenseman Alec Martinez ($5.25 million), who has been out since mid-November, first with an upper-body injury and then a lingering bout of COVID-19.

How to add $15 million-plus to a playing roster that entered the All-Star break with only about $5.8 million in wiggle room against the $81.5 million cap? That’s the test for McCrimmon.

In rough numbers, the Knights must shed upward of $10 million, a figure that drops in half if McCrimmon were to choose the unlikely path of wheeling Martinez, believed to be high on the Bruins’ shopping list when he reached the UFA market last July and opted for Vegas (three years times $5.25 million). Martinez would be an outstanding fit in Boston at left defense, where GM Don Sweeney committed $3 million each to Derek Forbort and Mike Reilly last July.

The most likely scenario has McCrimmon moving at least one forward, be it Evgenii Dadonov or Smith, each on the books at $5 million. Smith is on target to hit the UFA market in July, while Dadonov has another season.

The betting here is that McCrimmon would be far more inclined to move both forwards, if there are takers, rather than keep one and have to part with Martinez. A long line of clubs would have hands up for Martinez, and well as fellow backliner Theodore (three more seasons at $5.25 million per).

Potential anguishing decisions, but the collateral cost was implied when the Knights made the bold move for Eichel.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are thrilled with Alex Tuch, the ex-Boston College winger who was the prized acquisition in the Eichel swap. Tuch only made it into the lineup on Dec. 29, following offseason shoulder surgery, and reached the All-Star break with a solid 5-8—13 line in 13 games.

Klingberg on the way out?

The Stars and slick defenseman John Klingberg have yet to find a landing spot for a contract extension, possibly setting the stage for a trade as the league’s March 21 deadline approaches (do you know where your Jake DeBrusk is?).

Klingberg, 29, is big (6-3, 190 pounds) and smooth and has piled up 350 points since beginning full-time NHL duty in the fall of 2014. He promptly inked a seven-year deal at an extremely budget-friendly $4.25 million cap hit, which in today’s market is about a 50 percent discount compared to like-producing defensemen.

In Klingberg’s time in the league, only eight blue-liners have produced more points, a list that includes Brent Burns, John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, Tyson Barrie, and Torey Krug. Average cap hit in that bunch is $7.8 million, with Karlsson leading the way with his whopping $11.5 million and Barrie the lowball at $4.5 million.

“It’s been more quiet,” said Klingberg, when asked in mid-January where talks stood with GM Jim Nill. “I don’t feel like I’ve been appreciated.”

The Stars, don’t forget, used up a chunk of potential backline spending cash when signing Ryan Suter, 36, after he was bought out by the Wild. They owe Suter three more years at $3.65 million per, at which point he’ll be 40.

Meanwhile, Klingberg, seven years Suter’s junior, has every right to ask for market money on a seven- or eight-year deal at market rates. No one on that Dallas backline has matched his pop during his tenure, and absent some love to match those numbers, he looks like a July walkaway.

Loose pucks

Attendance will be low at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Justin Tang/Associated Press

The Bruins will play a matinee Saturday in Ottawa, where COVID restrictions will cap the crowd at 500. The Senators have been better of late, thanks in large part to the improved play, finally, of backstop Matt Murray, who appears to have recovered his strut via a tuneup with AHL Belleville (perhaps something Tuukka Rask will have to consider in Providence on the other side of the All-Star break). Prior to the weekend, Murray, the ex-Penguins standout, was 4-0-2 in his last six with a 1.95 goals-against average and .939 save percentage. Meanwhile, tough loss for the Senators, with winger Drake Batherson going down Jan. 25 with a high-ankle sprain, the consequence of a blindside smack from Buffalo goalie Aaron Dell. Senators captain Brady Tkachuk: “Quite frankly, it was just a [expletive] play.” … As if their riches weren’t piled high enough, it appears the Panthers struck Yahtzee! with draft pick Anton Lundell, the 6-1 Finnish center selected No. 12 in the 2020 draft. He was the NHL’s top scoring freshman across December and January (season totals: 43 games, 32 points) and is now a prime contender for Rookie of the Year, along with ex-Boston University forward Trevor Zegras (Anaheim) and talented Red Wing Lucas Raymond (F) and Moritz Seider (D) … Credit due ex-agent Bill Watters for his idea to help advance acceptance of best-of-seven playoff series being staged in a 2-3-2 format rather than the traditional 2-2-1-1-1 scheme. The case typically made against adopting 2-3-2 is that some perceive it plays to the home-ice advantage of the club that hosts the middle three games. Watters’ suggestion: Allow the club with the better record, the one that traditionally would stage the first two home games, to have its choice whether to play Games 1-2-6-7 at home, or opt for 3-4-5 on home ice … Unless the money dynamic changes dramatically around the trade deadline, six NHL clubs are pegged to enter free agency with oodles of shopping money, ranging from Ottawa at $23.9 million to Buffalo at $28.2 million, per capfriendly.com calculations. The other $20 million-somethings: Nashville, Detroit, Columbus, and Anaheim … The Penguins scuffled into the break at 0-1-3. But the good news: No. 2 pivot Evgeni Malkin has been a horse (5-8—13) in 12 games since returning from offseason knee surgery. “Geno” has been somewhat overlooked over his stellar career (952 games, 1,117 points) because of Sidney Crosby’s star power. Only Alex Ovechkin (1,272), Crosby (1,263), and Patrick Kane (1,130) have produced bigger numbers since Malkin entered he league in 2006. The Penguins don’t win their three Cups (2009, ‘16, ‘17) without him … NHL All-Star festivities on Friday had eight of the league’s best shooters firing pucks during a skills event staged in the middle of Bellagio’s huge manmade lake along the fabled Vegas Strip. When errant rubber hit the road, it was reported, those bystanders wearing Bruins caps were instructed to holler, “Car!”





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.