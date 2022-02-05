Braintree girls’ hockey breaks the ice early, shuts down Needham

With three goals in the first seven minutes Saturday, No. 10 Braintree clinched the Bay State Conference title for the first time in four years with a 3-0 victory over No. 18 Needham at Zapustas Arena in Randolph.

The Wamps made sure to break through early and often the second time around.

The first time Braintree and Needham girls’ hockey met Jan. 5, the Rockets earned a victory with stout defense.

Senior Jordyn Bello put the Wamps ahead early, corralling a puck that fortuitously bounced off the boards and in front of the net, slotting home a goal under the blocker of Rockets junior goaltender Mina Brown. Junior forward Fiona Holland scored from just outside the slot, netting a wrister inside the left post moments before sophomore Claire Joyce’s spinning backhand goal from in close capped off a stellar start to the first period for Braintree (11-2-1).

“Our success is putting a team on its heels in the first period,” Braintree coach Kevin Burchill said. “Scoring a quick three was great, but Needham did not go away.”

Sophomore Eva Surrette stopped all 16 shots that she faced, recording a shutout. Surrette challenged the Rockets shooters, aggressively coming off her line to take away shooting angles at the net.

“Eva has no pulse in the net — she’s steady Eddy,” Burchill said. “There’s no wasted energy with her. She really makes the net small and she played really well today.”

Since the last loss to Needham (7-3-4), the Wamps have reeled off eight straight wins, including seven over Bay State Conference opposition. The Wamps have outscored opponents 31-8 during their winning streak.

The Wamps excelled at controlling the neutral zone. Their defensemen thwarted rush attempts by stepping up with strong stick checks, only surrendering one odd-man rush the entire game. Senior captain Maeve Holland and junior assistant captain Kelsie Littlewood excelled at controlling the pace of play in the neutral zone, utilizing their strong skating ability to obtain controlled zone entries and challenge the opposition before they could pick up speed through the middle of the ice.

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 2, Andover 0 — Senior Cailey Ryan scored a goal and added an assist, and senior Kubi Issah scored to propel No. 9 A-B (10-2-1) to a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Large win at Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough. Senior Max Anderson recorded 21 saves to earn the shutout.

Arlington 3, Winchester 0 — Senior captains Gabby Russo and Grace Corsetti, and junior Madeline Krepelka each scored for the No. 3 Spy Ponders (13-1-1) in a Middlesex League Liberty Division win at Ed Burns Arena.

Belmont 1, Reading 1 — Junior captain Bridget Gray made 41 saves, backstopping the host Marauders (6-5-2) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division tie at Skip Viglirolo Rink. Junior captain Lily Duffy scored for the Marauders.

Beverly/Danvers 4, Marblehead 1 — Senior captain Jamie DuPont scored twice, leading to a Northeast Hockey League win at O’Keefe Athletic Center in Salem for the Panthers (7-4-2). Sophomore Megan McGinnity was strong in net, and senior captain Kayleigh Crowell and junior Katherine Purcell added a goal apiece.

Bishop Feehan 4, Matignon 1 — Sophomore Caitlin Kelley scored twice, pacing the Shamrocks (9-3-3) to a Catholic Central League win at New England Sports Village in Attleboro. Freshman Chloe Bryda and junior captain Brooke Borges added a goal apiece. Junior Mae Lafferty scored for the Warriors (2-8-1).

Bishop Stang 4, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Lexi Yost (two goals, assist), Jordan Theriault (goal) and Mikayla Brightman (goal) paced the Spartans in the Catholic Central League showdown at Hetland Memorial Arena in New Bedford. Sophia Babineau made 22 saves and Emily Curran tallied an assist for Bishop Stang (8-5-1).

Boston Latin 2, Cambridge/Somerville 0 — A shutout by freshman Kelly McKenna and a goals from sophomore Maeve Murray and freshman Keira Bruen led the Wolfpack (4-3) to a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Small Division win at Murphy Memorial Rink.

Canton 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Sophomore Anna Lehan scored twice, pacing the host Bulldogs (10-5) to a nonleague win at Metropolis Rink. Senior captain Tess Khoury, junior captain Audrey Koen, and junior Maya Battista netted the other goals for the Bulldogs. Junior Hannah O’Dowd scored both goals for the Dolphins (2-5-3).

Duxbury 8, Marshfield 0 — A hat trick by junior Ayla Abban helped the No. 2 Dragons (13-0-2) to a Patriot League victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Gloucester 2, Medford 1 — Kaydin Cusumano earned the win in net, and Keagan Jewell and Mya Jewell each scored in a Northeast Hockey League road win at LoConte Rink for the Fishermen (3-11).

King Philip 4, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 2 — Two goals and two assists from sophomore Kelly Holmes powered the No. 20 Warriors (10-4) to a Hockomock League win at Foxboro Sports Center.

Medfield/Norton 3, Norwood 0 — Two goals from junior Casey Donovan, a power-play tally from freshman Lily Shaughnessy, and a shutout by junior Katelyn Cardoso prompted the Warriors (10-5) to a Tri-Valley League win at Boch Ice Center over the previously unbeaten No. 6 Mustangs (12-1-1).

Medway/Ashland 6, Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 2 — Senior Maggie Lester scored twice, pacing the Mustangs (8-6-1) to a Tri-Valley League victory at Blackstone Valley IcePlex in Hopedale. Junior Haley MacLeod, freshman Kailee O’Brien, sophomore Maggie Monaghan, and senior Katie Crews added a goal apiece.

Methuen/Tewksbury 5, HPNA 2 — Two goals and two assists from senior captain Jessica Driscoll propelled the Red Rangers (4-7-4) to a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Large Division win at Methuen High School.

Milton 2, Walpole 1 — Kerry Balerna scored the game winner in overtime for the visiting Wildcats after Ellie McConville lit the lamp in regulation. Lila Chamoun made 32 saves for Milton (4-9-1) in the Bay State Conference thriller at Rodman Arena in Walpole.

Natick 3, Framingham 0 — Junior Emma Tavilla scored twice and senior captain Hadley Green added a goal in a Bay State Conference Carey Division road win at Loring Arena for the No. 17 Redhawks (9-5-2). Junior McKenna Doucette added two assists and freshman Ellie Beigel recorded the shutout.

Nobles 4, Brooks 3 — Senior Emmy O’Leary (two goals) led the Bulldogs (16-0-2) to an Independent Schools League win over Brooks.

Quincy/North Quincy 8, Plymouth 2 — A hat trick from senior captain Orla O’Driscoll, two goals apiece from junior Maggie Lynch and senior captain Maddie Bailey, and a tally from junior Maggie Dineen propelled Quincy/North Quincy (8-6) to a Patriot League win at Armstrong Arena.

Pembroke 5, Norwell 2 — Freshman Jennifer Birolini and eighth-grader Mary Quatrale each scored twice in a Patriot League win at Pilgrim Arena for the Titans (7-5). Senior captain Allison Zeoli added a goal for the Titans.

Pope Francis 3, Woodstock Academy 0 — Freshman Cam Rogowski, sophomore Lily Hayes and senior Morgan Peritz scored for the Cardinals (8-4) in the Central West win at MassMutual Center in Springfield.

St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 6, Stoughton 2 — Shannon Hubbard scored the pivotal goal for St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia (1-12) in the nonleague matchup at Canton Ice House.

Sandwich 15, Old Rochester 0 — A hat trick from senior captain Caroline Barrett helped the No. 7 Blue Knights (12-3) to a nonleague win in the Canal Cup at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

St. Mary’s 4, Hanover (N.H.) 2 — Junior captain Jenna Chaplain scored twice, leading the No. 5 Spartans (8-2-2) to a nonleague win at Connery Rink. Junior Maggie Pierce and eighth-grader Julia Lambert added a goal apiece.

Waltham 6, Concord-Carlisle 2 — Sophia LaFauci netted a hat trick and Reagan MacPherson contributed a pair of assists for the host Hawks (5-8) in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley Small tilt at Veterans Memorial Rink.

Winthrop 3, Newburyport 1 — Two goals from junior Julia Holmes propelled the No. 4 Vikings (10-0-1) to a Northeast Hockey League road victory at Henry Graf Skating Rink. Junior Emma Holmes and freshman Talia Martucci each contributed two helpers.

Woburn 4, Lexington 2 — Freshman Maddie Soderquist netted a hat trick, propelling the No. 15 Tanners (9-3-2) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division win at O’Brien Arena. Senior ML Pineros dished out three assists and sophomore Taylor Buckley contributed two assists.

