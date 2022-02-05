Desmond Ridder, Kenny Pickett help lead National team to 20-10 Senior Bowl win

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team’ had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Ala. Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett , a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter. The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top NFL prospects. Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey , Penn State’s Jesse Luketa and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe each had two sacks. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell . Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis were among the Senior Bowl passers vying with Mississippi’s Matt Corral to be the first quarterback picked. Willis started for the American team and mainly flashed his running and scrambling ability. He passed for just 11 yards but ran for a game-high 54 on four carries in the first quarter, flirting with a touchdown on a 27-yard scamper to end the first quarter.

Chris Doherty tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry the Northeastern men to a 58-53 win over visiting Towson, snapping the Huskies’ 12-game losing streak. Nikola Djogo had 12 points for Northeastern (7-16, 1-11 Colonial Athletic Association). Coleman Stucke added 10 points. Shaquille Walters had eight rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort, who led the Huskies in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6). Towson scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team. Cam Holden had 21 points for the Tigers (17-7, 8-3) … Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Boston University men (16-9, 7-5 Patriot League) to an 80-74 win over Lehigh (9-15, 7-5) in Bethlehem, Pa. Walter Whyte also scored 16 points. The Terriers scored 45 second-half points, a season high for the team … Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and the No. 1-ranked Auburn men got past host Georgia 74-72, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games. Auburn (22-1, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) continued its dominant run through the league. But the Tigers, who won their first nine SEC games by about 12 points per game, were tested in the second half by last-place Georgia (6-17, 1-9). Following Green’s go-ahead layup, Georgia’s Aaron Cook missed a long jumper … Freshman Alex Giannaros dropped 22 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and junior Sydney Johnson added 19 points, but the Boston University women (13-9, 9-2 Patriot) fell to visiting Lehigh (15-6, 7-3 Patriot), 68-65, snapping the Terriers’ three-game winning streak.

Pro basketball

Dream trade Carter to Sparks

The Atlanta Dream traded Chennedy Carter and the rights to Li Yueru to the Los Angeles Sparks for Erica Wheeler, the Sparks’ first-round draft choice next year and the No. 15 pick this season. Carter averaged 16.1 points and 3.4 assists over two seasons with Atlanta after the Dream drafted her with the third overall pick in 2020. She was suspended by the team in July for conduct detrimental to the team and didn’t return for the rest of the season. Wheeler averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game with the Sparks in 2021 … Veteran NBA center Greg Monroe is back with the Milwaukee Bucks on a 10-day contract. Monroe played 165 games for the Bucks from 2015-17. During those seasons, Monroe averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He started 67 of the 165 games.

Hockey

BC women top BU

Senior goaltender Abigail Levy made 32 saves to backstop Boston College to a 3-0 victory against Boston University at Kelley Rink in women’s college hockey … The Chicago Blackhawks interviewed former NHL forward Scott Mellanby for their general manager job. Mellanby, 55, had 364 goals and 476 assists in 1,431 regular-season games over 21 years in the NHL. He was the assistant general manager for the Montreal Canadiens from 2014 until he resigned in November. Chicago also announced completed interviews with interim GM Kyle Davidson and Eric Tulsky, the assistant GM for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Auto racing

Norway beats USA in ROC

The father-son tandem of Petter and Oliver Solberg of Team Norway beat the surprisingly competitive team of Colton Herta and Jimmie Johnson of Team USA on the the frozen Baltic Sea to win the Race of Champions Nations Cup. The ROC “Snow + Ice” World event pits drivers against one another in a variety of vehicles that focus on electric power. The knockout-round style event was held on the snow- and ice-covered course in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle … Lewis Hamilton returned to social media following a lengthy silence that dates to last season’s controversial Formula 1 finale. Hamilton had dropped out of public sight after he was denied a record eighth championship in the December finale in Abu Dhabi. He re-emerged with a post that showed the seven-time champion smiling from what appears to be the Grand Canyon. “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!” wrote Hamilton.