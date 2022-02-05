Elana Meyers Taylor set to leave COVID-19 isolation and prepare for bobsled competition

“I’ll be leaving tonight, which is the morning for you guys, and headed to another hotel, so I can start the process of getting back into training and getting everything ready to race,” she said.

Meyers Taylor said on NBC’s “Weekend TODAY” that she wouldn’t be in isolation much longer.

US bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor said Saturday she was about to leave isolation and could start preparing in earnest to compete at the Beijing Olympics.

Meyers Taylor revealed Tuesday she had tested positive for COVID-19. She had to give up her spot as a flagbearer at the opening ceremony, but bobsled doesn’t begin until about a week into the Olympics. Women’s monobob official training begins Feb. 10, with competition beginning Feb. 13. Training for the two-woman event starts Feb. 15, with competition beginning Feb. 18.

So Meyers Taylor always had a chance to come back and compete. She posted a video on Twitter on Saturday, showing her lifting a huge barbell in what she called an “isolation hotel workout.”

“Fortunately I have a lot of friends internationally,” she said during her TV appearance. “They’ve been sending me notes on the track and doing different things like that. I also have tons of video from our coaches, who have just been doing everything they can to keep me engaged and keep me involved. So I’ve just been going over that as much as I can, watching video and doing whatever I can to stay ready.”

Meyers Taylor is the only woman to win three Olympic bobsled medals for the US.

Gusts disrupt men’s downhill training

The final training session for Sunday’s men’s downhill was canceled because of high winds, and the sudden decision left competitors grumbling because three skiers — including two of the race favorites — were able to get in one final trip down the unfamiliar Olympic course in Yanqing, China.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, who leads the World Cup standings in the event, and Matthias Mayer of Austria, the gold medalist in the downhill in 2014 and the super-G in 2018, joined Italy’s Christof Innerhofer in completing their runs. But after checking the winds and speaking with the early finishers, race officials canceled the rest of the session.

“Of course I can accept all this criticism coming from the racers, some coaches, that this is an advantage for three racers now,” the race referee, Markus Waldner, said. But officials had no choice, Waldner said. “We’re an outdoor sport,” he added, “and we make always decisions in terms of safety.”

That was hardly a comfort to the other entrants. Almost none of the racers had seen the Olympic course until this week, and all had hoped to use the final run to fine-tune their approaches to its twists, turns and jumps.

“For sure, it is a little bit of an advantage,” Marco Odermatt of Switzerland said of getting an extra run. “Like this, it’s probably not super fair. But anyway, with the wind, it won’t be the fairest race anyway. Still, on an Olympic track where everything is new, you really want to have the same amount of training.”

Innerhofer, who did get to ski, said he had wanted to use the run to familiarize himself a bit more with the lines he will navigate Sunday. “Now I feel ready,” he said. Others were left to grumble that they wouldn’t get that chance.

“I’m a bit angry because I wanted to go, I wanted to ski,” said Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria. “The wind was really heavy in the middle part, but I think we had the opportunity to slow down there. We are all grown-up athletes. We are all professionals. We could do this.”

Norway’s Therese Johaug wins first gold of Beijing Games in skiathlon

Therese Johaug of Norway won the first gold medal of the Beijing Games, dominating the 15-kilometer skiathlon after opening a commanding lead midway through the race that determines the world’s best all-around skier.

The 33-year-old Johaug, a 14-time world champion and three-time Olympic medalist, left the field behind after the first half of the race, which is skied half in the “classical” up-and-down skiing style and half in the less-regimented “skating” style.

The World Cup leader, Natalya Nepryayeva of Russia, held off Teresa Stadlober of Austria in a close battle for silver and bronze. Nepryayeva edged Stadlober, a surprise medalist, by three-tenths of a second, but both finished more than 30 seconds behind Johaug, whose winning time was 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds.

The gold is Johaug’s second in an Olympic race, joining a collection that includes a relay gold from the 2010 Vancouver Games and a silver and bronze from Sochi in 2014.

She missed the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, however, while serving a doping suspension for testing positive for a banned steroid in 2016. Johaug and Norwegian skiing officials blamed the result on a team doctor’s mistake, claiming he had accidentally given her the substance that was contained in a lip balm.

But the international ski federation pressed for a longer ban, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport agreed, extending her suspension to 18 months.

The race was held in the frigid, blustery conditions of the Zhangjiakou National Cross Country Skiing Center, on a day so cold that dozens of skiers competed wearing hats and face masks and tape on their cheeks to prevent windburn, a rarity in a sport that involves so much exertion.

American Jessie Diggins, a hero of the 2018 Games after her dramatic closing leg delivered gold in the women’s team sprint, finished sixth, nearly 1 minute behind Johaug.

“A really promising start,” said Diggins, whose specialty is the sprint races and who would have been a surprise medalist in a race that required so much classical skiing, her weaker style.

Diggins, the American star, had wanted to kick off the Olympics in grand style, but she couldn’t match the power of Johaug and a clump of other European skiers during the classical first half of the race.

Skiathlon is a unique test, though, since it requires skiers to excel at both classical style skiing, in which the skis remain in a straight line, and freestyle, or skate skiing, a motion that is similar to ice skating.

It is an event that has always proven tough for American skiers, most of whom grow up skiing freestyle and then learn how to ski classical when they get older and begin to compete. European skiers are far more likely to have been introduced to classical style skiing at a young age.

Diggins has spent countless hours during the past four years trying to improve her performance in classical. The efforts helped lead to her becoming the first American woman to win the prestigious Tour de Ski in 2021, a multidisciplinary, eight-stage race that takes place in three venues in multiple countries over 10 days.

She will have several more chances to medal in Beijing, especially in the individual sprint, scheduled for Tuesday.

Tight battle looms for gold in men’s luge

Germany’s Johannes Ludwig, Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl and Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller were the leaders in the men’s luge after the first two runs at the Yanqing Sliding Center, and that’s a very good omen for them. There have been 15 previous Olympic men’s luge competitions; in all 15, the eventual gold medalist has been no worse than third after the first two heats.

Ludwig, this season’s World Cup champion, finished his two runs in 1 minute, 54.501 seconds. He knows he’s two runs from gold, though wanted no part of discussing what an Olympic victory would mean.

“I will see tomorrow,” Ludwig said. “I think it would be another big point of my career, but it’s not happened yet. That’s why we’ll talk tomorrow about this, OK?”

Kindl finished in 1:54.540 and Fischnaller in 1:54.805.

“I’ve never been in this position after the first day,” Fischnaller said. “I’m excited about that, to be honest. We’ll go back to the village, have dinner, tomorrow morning we’ll prepare the sled again — and then it’s go time.”

Felix Loch, the two-time Olympic men’s champion from Germany, was in fourth, just behind Fischnaller in 1:54.883. Latvia’s Kristers Aparjods (1:54.961) rounded out the top five.

“I like close racing,” US luge veteran Chris Mazdzer said. “Close racing is so important. A lot of times this year, it hasn’t been close racing. It looks like a 1-2 showdown and that bronze is still anybody’s game. It’s pretty awesome.”

Mazdzer — the 2018 Olympic silver medalist who was a bit shaken up after a training crash Friday that kept him from walking in the opening ceremony — is the top American at the midway point, sitting ninth and two spots ahead of Tucker West. Jonny Gustafson, making his Olympic debut, is 18th going into Sunday’s final runs of the competition.

Mazdzer and West have emerged as the frontrunners for the men’s spot in the US entry for the team relay, a race where the Americans believe they can win a medal.

“The goal has always been to make the relay, to try to have the better chance to medal in that,” West said.

The Kumaritashvili family of Georgia now, finally, has seen one of their own compete in an Olympic luge race, with Saba Kumaritashvili — the cousin of Nodar Kumaritashvili, who died in a training accident on the day the 2010 Vancouver Games opened — is 30th at the midway point.

And Poland’s Mateusz Sochowicz, who was badly injured in a crash on the Yanqing track in November — fracturing his left kneecap and cutting his right leg to the bone — is sitting in 27th place, facing long odds to get to a fourth run on Sunday. Only the top 20 after the third run will move to the final heat.

Material from The New York Times was used in this compilation.