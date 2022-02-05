It’s OK to love the Olympics, yet also acknowledge Olympic fatigue

Olympic love is real. It runs deep in those who enjoy rooting for their country, and for their heritage, those who love watching athletic triumph and even athletic disappointment. Embracing the quadrennial chance to watch sports that aren’t part of the regular competitive calendar, from discovering the ins and outs of curling to distinguishing a triple lutz from a quadruple jump, is something to be savored.

Maybe it’s because the Summer Games concluded a mere six months ago, postponed as they were by COVID-19.

Maybe it’s the way the pandemic continues to affect so much of the action, empty seats dulling the atmosphere in the stands, positive tests robbing the benches of participants.

Maybe it’s the 13-hour time difference for local audiences, putting so much of the live action late at night, overnight or in the wee hours of the morning.

Maybe it’s the fact that it’s the third straight Games landing in our living rooms from such a drastic distance, from PyeongChang, South Korea, four years ago to Tokyo last summer, and now to China, a trio of locations that are beautiful, sure, but have clearly disrupted our viewing habits.

Or maybe it’s specific to this year’s location, where issues of geopolitical conflict and human rights violations have rightfully plagued China’s authoritarian regime from the moment the International Olympic Committee made history in awarding the Winter Games to the host of a previous Summer Olympics. Politics wasted no time making its appearance, either, moving to the forefront during the Opening Ceremony, the traditional stage for all the pomp and pageantry that mark the Olympics as so special.

While NBC hosts Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico talked sports, spending time introducing teams from participating nations, they also conducted interviews with news reporters explaining just how volatile it was to have the athletes carrying the Ukraine flag march past Russian president Vladimir Putin, or commenting upon the Chinese heavy-handedness in putting an athlete from their persecuted Uyghur Province up to help light the torch.

Those human rights issues are the reason the United States and other Western nations are conducting a diplomatic boycott of the Games, simmering tension that only adds to the overall fatigue.

And yet, as is so often the case when politics and sports collide, the athletes who find themselves at that intersection still deserve to be celebrated. This could be their one shot to culminate a lifelong sports journey. Think of figure skater Mariah Bell, who at 25 became the oldest woman to win the US championship since 1927, who broke through after nine years of competing at the senior level with her first Olympic berth.

This could be their chance for Olympic redemption. Think of figure skater Nathan Chen, whose disappointment in PyeongChang begat a run of international dominance that more than showed itself at the start of the team competition in Beijing. With a stunning short program that included quadruple jumps so precise and perfect they were impossible to criticize (Chen received no deductions from judges for his performance), Chen sure seems intent on gold this time.

This could be a final chance for additional hardware. Think of snowboarding pioneer Shaun White, whose 35-year-old, red-hued curls are still sailing down the halfpipe, seeking to extend his record three halfpipe gold medals. Or this could be a second time around to enjoy what flew by so fast the first time. Think of Chloe Kim, who confessed in a recent interview with Time magazine that her post-PyeongChang fame was so difficult to navigate that she actually threw her gold medal in the trash at one point.

This could be the chance to carry the hopes of a small nation on your shoulders. Think of Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Sénécal, who I first met through these pages when they shared how they were almost denied an Olympic dream because of a false positive COVID test at the World Championships, the main Olympic qualifier. That the pair, who train in Canada and represent Armenia, including the large diaspora of Armenian immigrants in the greater Boston area, rebounded to earn a spot by placing fourth at the CS Nebelhorn Trophy competition in Germany last September speaks to their determination, grit, and resilience.

“We are definitely excited — it’s our first Olympics, a dream come true to go, and we’re just so honored,” Garabedian told me in a recent telephone conversation. As they are not scheduled to compete until Feb. 12 and 14, it’s all about caution in the days leading up. “We are being so careful because of the experience we had. Knock on wood everything goes smoothly and we get to compete.”

From where they came, to where they are, with Garabedian named the flag bearer for Armenia at the Opening Ceremony, the journey already feels like a win. But it’s not over yet.

“I definitely feel like I’ve won because I’m still here, still skating, and we accomplished what we wanted to in terms of qualifying for the Olympics,” she said. “But there is a cut to do the second program, they only take the first 20 couples, and I want to do both programs, so we have to deliver a good one in the rhythm dance to be able to do the free dance. That’s the objective. That’s the goal. Definitely very proud of us and the work that we’ve done to get here, but it’s the Olympics and we have a job to do.”

Seems the duality of emotions can be felt by all, and in different ways. Love the Olympics, but feel the fatigue. Embrace, in the words of ABC’s old “Wide World of Sports,” the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, or feel, in the words of the great songwriter Billy Joel, either the sadness or euphoria of what these Games present, and represent.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.