Julia Marino goes from Fenway Big Air to silver medal in women’s slopestyle at Beijing Games

Julia Marino of Westport, Conn., captured the silver medal in the women’s slopestyle snowboarding event, the first medal for the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand captured the gold with a massive final run of 92.88 that knocked Marino off the top of the podium.

Marino, 24, who won the Big Air competition at Fenway Park in 2016, vaulted to the top of the podium in Zhangjiakou, China, after scoring an 87.68 on her second run, which included back-to-back 900-degree stunts followed by a show-stopping 1,080-degree stunt she landed cleanly to take over first place.