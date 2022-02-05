fb-pixel Skip to main content
Olympics | Women's slopestyle

Julia Marino goes from Fenway Big Air to silver medal in women’s slopestyle at Beijing Games

By Associated PressUpdated February 5, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Julia Marino of Westport, Conn., celebrates her spectacular second-run that propelled her to the silver medal in the women's slopestyle snowboarding event at the Beijing Games.Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Julia Marino of Westport, Conn., captured the silver medal in the women’s slopestyle snowboarding event, the first medal for the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand captured the gold with a massive final run of 92.88 that knocked Marino off the top of the podium.

Marino, 24, who won the Big Air competition at Fenway Park in 2016, vaulted to the top of the podium in Zhangjiakou, China, after scoring an 87.68 on her second run, which included back-to-back 900-degree stunts followed by a show-stopping 1,080-degree stunt she landed cleanly to take over first place.

Marino cleared a pair of 900-degree jumps on her third and final run before falling on her last 1,080 element, opening the door for Sadowski-Synnott to wrest the gold away on her final run.


