No. 2 Andover boys’ basketball puts the clamps on No. 8 Newton North in Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational

Over the next eight minutes, a suffocating defense fueled by the length of twin towers Aidan Cammann and Logan Satlow helped limit the Tigers to just four points, allowing Andover to pull away for a 53-35 win in the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational.

Ranked second in the Globe boys’ basketball Top 20, the Warriors entered the final frame holding a narrow six-point lead over No. 8 Newton North.

A dominant defensive performance by Andover reached another gear during the fourth quarter Saturday at TD Garden.

“It all starts with coach [Dave] Fazio,” said the 6-foot-9-inch Cammann. “He’s built a culture of saying defense is the most important thing. It all starts on the defensive end for us. We knew they were a great team and that we’d have to come out hard to hold them to 35 points. It’s props to coach for getting us going.”

Andover’s Logan Satlow battles Newton North’s Will Davis in the paint. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

While the Warriors (12-0) piled up defensive stops in the fourth, Cammann (19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks) took over on offense in the decisive spurt. He began the quarter with a straightaway 3-pointer and then followed with consecutive layups from the low block.

The 6-7 Satlow (12 points, 5 rebounds) added a layup and then slid a backdoor pass to Ryan MacLellan, capping a 14-2 run to give the Warriors a commanding 51-33 lead with 2:30 left.

“Those two guys are so long and athletic,” Fazio said. “They cover so much space and they’ve been working so well defensively.”

Andover led throughout, racing out to a 12-point advantage in the first quarter. Newton North battled back and cut the deficit to 25-20 at halftime.

The Tigers (11-2), who were led by Holland Hargens (8 points) and Florian Kuechen (8 points, 5 rebounds) remained competitive in the third before Andover turned it on in the final quarter.

“That’s the best team we’ve faced all year and coach Fazio is a heck of a basketball coach,” Newton North coach Paul Connolly said. “The final score was not indicative of that game but a couple of plays didn’t go our way. Cammann and Satlow are such a tough combination. They both play inside and out and complement each other.”

With the win, Fazio recorded career victory No. 498 at Andover. Fazio, who also coached at Dracut for two years, is 498-229 in 33 years with the Warriors.

“To get to 498 and hopefully 500 at the same school is just music to my ears,” Fazio said. “It speaks to the alumni who come in once a week and bring wisdom to our program. It’s all about them.”

The Andover-Newton North matchup was the headliner of the 10-game slate at the Garden for the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational, which is a non-profit established for Lawson, a three-sport athlete at Norwell who died at 27 after a battle with cancer.

Despite the defeat, Connolly was grateful the Tigers had the opportunity to compete in the Invitational and play on the parquet floor for a great cause.

“Sports is such a great vehicle to break down barriers and bring people together like today,” Connolly said. “I told the kids to enjoy the event and to keep the main thing the main thing. These guys got the big picture of what this whole thing is about.”

Dover-Sherborn 66, Dedham 41 — The Raiders (13-2, 9-2 Tri-Valley) opened with an 11-1 run and then put away the Marauders (6-10, 5-8) with a 12-0 spurt in the second quarter en route to the victory in the Andrew James Lawson Invitational. In the second run, D-S converted steals into layups on the break. Luke Rinaldi (18 points), a junior captain, recorded the first to make it 22-14 and senior captain Zachary Spellman had the other. Rinaldi later turned another steal into a two-handed dunk that made it 38-17 Raiders midway through the third.

North Reading 68, Amesbury 55 — Senior captain Cody Cannalonga (30 points) delivered key scoring spurts, including the 1,000th point of his career, for the Hornets (7-6, 6-5 Cape Ann) in the Andrew Lawson Invitational.

“My coaches and teammates have put me in a great position to succeed, I’ve worked really hard to get here,” Cannalonga said. “I’m just really grateful that I got to do it here at the Garden, such an important place. It means everything to me.”

Junior Logan Shriber made a halfcourt shot at the first-quarter buzzer to put North Reading on top, 21-17. Then, with 1.1 seconds remaining before the break, Cannalonga was fouled hard and made both free throws for a 36-25 cushion.

Revere 45, Hamilton-Wenham 40 — Dominic Boudreau (20 points) hit the go-ahead layup with 53.2 seconds to go in the Andrew Lawson Invitational. Boudreau made a nice cut at the top of the key, caught a pass halfway toward the basket and made the bucket that gave Revere a 42-40 lead. Hamza Ghoul then hit both ends of a 1 and 1 at the line to make it 44-40 with 11.7 ticks left and Jack D’Ambrosio added another freebie with 2.1 seconds to go.

Revere (6-6, 4-5 GBL) scored just six points in the second and had just two third-quarter points. H-W’s defensive dominance was epitomized by a Markus Nordin block of a D’Ambrosio layup attempt in transition.

But Boudreau knocked down a three just a few seconds later off an inbound pass to tie the game at 22. That seemed to get the lid off the bucket for both teams, as Revere went on to lead 32-28 entering the fourth. The Generals fell to 4-11 overall.

Scituate’s Samuel Benning puts up a shot against Marshfield in the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational at TD Garden. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Scituate 75, Marshfield 72 — Michael Porter (22 points) drained a straightaway 3-pointer, Keegan Sullivan (20 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds) converted a tough driving layup, and Andrew Belmarsh added a steal and score in the final minutes to help the Sailors (10-4) hold off a late comeback attempt and secure the Patriot League win at the Andrew James Lawson Foundational Invitational.

“It’s a dog fight when you play Marshfield,” Scituate coach Matt Poirier said. “We executed well at the end, which was very nice to see. We were smart about turnovers and getting a shot each possession. It was a gutsy performance by both teams.”

The Sailors led by six at both halftime and after three before the Rams (9-3) made it a one possession game multiple times in the fourth. Scituate had an answer each time. After Sullivan split a pair of free throws with 7 seconds left, Marshfield raced up the court and had a tying 3-point attempt from the left wing fall short. Connor Walden scored a game-high 24 points for Marshfield.

Archbishop Williams 68, Arlington Catholic 48 — Junior guard Josh Campbell turned in a 25-point, 8-rebound performance for the Bishops (10-5), and senior forward Kevin Hamilton added 18 points in the Catholic Central League win.

Fenway 68, Snowden 66 — Jermaine Peterson (10 points) tipped in a shot at the buzzer to propel the Panthers (7-1) to the Boston City League win. Tavaj Cope added 17 points to the winning effort

North Quincy 61, Braintree 59 — Sophomore Daithi Quinn (22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals) converted the winning layup en route to tournament MVP honors in the Founders Holiday Classic championship, leading the No. 14 Red Raiders (10-3) over the Wamps. Senior Colm Geary (14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks) was an all-tournament selection.

O’Bryant 77, Madison Park 53 — Sophomore Ceadan McCusker led the Tigers (3-8) with 26 points, and senior captain Ibrahim Bah scored 23 in the Boston City League win.

Old Rochester 66, Dighton-Rehoboth 54 — Liam Geraghty scored 21 points for the Bulldogs (9-5) in South Coast Conference action.

Oliver Ames 46, Canton 36 — Zach Tagliamonte (13 points) and Drew Baxter (10 points, 8 boards) willed the host Tigers (7-9) to the Hockomock League win despite scoring just 4 points in the final frame.

St. Mary’s 61, Brockton 48 — Omri Merryman (16 points, Ali Barry (14), and Anthony D’Itria (10) paced the No. 4 Spartans (16-1) to the nonleague win.

St. Sebastian’s 69, Phillips Andover 55 — Junior Trevor Mullin scored 23 points to lead the Arrows (15-2) to a nonleague win over the Big Blue.

Taunton 75, King Philip 53 — Senior guard Trent Santos (34 points) paced the No. 9 Tigers (12-1) to a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win. Faifal Mass added 19 points.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Feehan 70, Cathedral 56 — The No. 10 Shamrocks (13-2) sprinted out to 24-11 first-quarter cushion on the way to the Catholic Central win. Lydia Mordarski (16 points) hit four 3-pointers, three in the first half, Camryn Fauria had a team-high 18 points.

Bridgewater-Raynham 39, Dartmouth 21 — Natalia Hall-Rosa (16 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds) and Fiona Kelly (12 points, 7 rebounds) led the 12th-ranked Trojans (9-4) in the Southeast Conference contest.

Carver 59, Martha’s Vineyard 25 — Havannah Pina (18 points), Abby Johnson (14), Ashleigh Johnson (10), and Jayden Sotomayer (10) carried the Crusaders (8-5) to the nonleague win on the island.

Malden Catholic 50, Cardinal Spellman 39 — Seniors Lily Mineo (21 points, 21 rebounds) and Kylia Reynoso (7 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals) put together strong performances as the Lancers (11-1) took down the Cardinals in the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational.

Malden Catholic coach Jay Keane said the Lancers relished the opportunity to play at the Garden after the Invitational was canceled last year. He even gave minutes to each player on his team throughout the first half.

“[I wanted] to make sure everyone had that experience on the Garden floor,” Keane said. “It was just awesome for the kids.”

Medfield 71, Holliston 24 — Kate Olenik tossed in 21 points to lead the host Warriors (10-2) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Norwell 64, Mashpee 25 — Juniors Grace Oliver (18 points) and Chloe Richardson (11 points) led the No. 16 Clippers (14-1) win in the South Shore League matchup.

St. Mary’s 60, North Andover 47 — Yirsy Queliz (19 points), Niya Morgen (16), Bella Owuni (11) and Kellyn Preira (10) paces the No. 4 Spartans (16-2) to the nonleague win.

Wrestling

Bridgewater-Raynham 33, Stoughton 10 — Shaun LaCivita and Ryan Jewett each picked up their first varsity wins for the Trojans (16-3). The visitors also defeated Southeastern, 46-18, in the tri-meet.

Lowell 37, Springfield Central 35 — Heavyweight Gustavo Ventura secured the victory for the visiting Red Raiders with a last-second takedown in Springfield.

Oliver Ames 35, Sharon 32 — The Tigers (22-4-2) finished third at the MWCA Division 2 Duals at North Andover. Kyle Hardie (145), Jaden Hinton (heavyweight), Giovany Juste (170), and Nathan Lipski (132) each finished the day 4-0, with the team defeating Mansfield (56-21), Dracut/Tyngsborough (43-33), and losing to eventual champion Milford (42-24).

Correspondent Zack Ward also reported from TD Garden, and correspondents Colin Bannen, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell Joseph Pohoryles, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.