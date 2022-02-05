Patriots’ Jakob Johnson joins ownership group of European Football League’s Stuttgart Surge

Johnson, 27, grew up in Stuttgart and played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League before moving to Jacksonville his senior year of high school. Johnson then played four seasons of college football at Tennessee before moving back to Stuttgart to play for the Scorpions.

The Stuttgart Surge of the European Football League announced Friday that Johnson had joined the franchise’s ownership group.

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson is now a co-owner of one of his hometown’s football teams.

In 2019, Johnson signed with the Patriots via the NFL’s International Pathway Program, an initiative designed for international athletes to earn opportunities within the league. Johnson has spent the past three seasons in New England, with his role increasing each year.

Advertisement

Johnson’s prominence could certainly boost the chances that the Patriots soon play a game in Germany.

The organization had already established strong ties with the country, thanks to offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer, who spent his entire eight-season career in New England.

Munich authorities recently filed a bid to host NFL games from 2022-25 at Allianz Arena, home of the German soccer club Bayern. Frankfurt and Düsseldorf are also in the mix.

In December, Germany was named as the Patriots’ international home marketing area for the next five years, paving the way for a potential game.

“When it comes to international markets, Germany has always had the most passionate fan base for American football,” owner Robert Kraft said. “With this new NFL initiative, we are eager to engage with fans in Germany in new and creative ways and can’t wait to play a game there.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.