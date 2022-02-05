Rams and Bengals bring little history but explosive offenses to the Super Bowl

Those topics have deservedly received the majority of attention. But there is also a big game taking place next Sunday.

The off week before the Super Bowl was anything but quiet. Tom Brady retired (without using the word “retire”). Brian Flores filed a groundbreaking lawsuit against the NFL alleging racism in its hiring and firing practices. And former female employees of the Washington Commanders pleaded with Congress to press the NFL to release a written report of the investigation into the team’s history of sexual harassment.

Let’s take a look at the top story lines of the Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals:

▪ There’s not a lot of history or familiarity involved with Bengals-Rams, which feels like the result of the “random teams” function in a video game. They play each other just once every four years, with the Bengals holding an 8-6 advantage dating to 1972. The Rams beat the Bengals, 24-10, in 2019, but that was before Joe Burrow arrived in Cincinnati.

The Rams are 1-4 in Super Bowls, and the Bengals are 0-2, making their first appearance in 33 years. Neither coach (Sean McVay, Zac Taylor) has won a Super Bowl, nor has either quarterback (Matthew Stafford, Burrow). Several Rams, including McVay, played against the Patriots three years ago. But only Von Miller and Sony Michel have won a ring. No Bengals have won a Super Bowl, and safety Ricardo Allen, formerly of the Falcons, is the only Bengal to previously appear in a Super Bowl.

▪ But it should be a fun matchup featuring two explosive offenses. The Rams and Bengals each finished the season with 460 points (27.1 per game), tied for seventh in the NFL. Stafford, playing in his first Super Bowl, ranked second in the NFL with 41 touchdown passes and third with 4,886 passing yards. Burrow ranked third in passing yards per game (288.2), first in completion percentage (70.4), and eighth in TD passes (34).

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp won the Triple Crown by leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,947), receptions (145), and touchdowns catches (16). Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase was fourth in receiving yards (1,455) and third in touchdown catches (13). They also had a second 1,000-yard receiver in Tee Higgins (1,091), and the NFL’s third-leading rusher in Joe Mixon (1,205 yards).

▪ This game only has a couple of significant connections. Taylor was on McVay’s staff from 2017-18, first as assistant receivers coach then as quarterbacks coach. And Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, a member of the Rams the last five years, spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals.

At 40, Whitworth was the second-oldest player in the NFL this season behind Tom Brady, and is older than both head coaches (Taylor is 38, McVay 36).

▪ The teams offer a stark contrast in roster-building. The Bengals rebuilt the traditional way: collecting talent over the years with several high draft picks; supplementing with a few upgrades in free agency (such as pass rusher Trey Hendrickson); and having it all come together under Burrow. He is the first quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to reach the Super Bowl within his first two seasons.

▪ The Bengals also have built their team around wide receivers. They controversially drafted Chase over offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 5 pick despite already making high draft investments into Mixon, Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, another first-round pick. Many teams believe in building an offensive line to give the quarterback enough time in the pocket. But the Bengals gave Burrow so many receivers that it doesn’t matter who is blocking for him.

The Bengals invested plenty of resources into getting weapons — like Ja'Marr Chase — for Joe Burrow, and it's paid off. David Eulitt/Getty

“It puts the pressure on the defense, and takes the pressure off of Joe Burrow,” Taylor said. “You’re able to get rid of the ball quicker, be more explosive, score more points, put pressure on the defense, and it’s allowed us to get to the Super Bowl.”

▪ The Rams, meanwhile, focused on established players, trading every first-round pick since 2016.

It’s not fair to say the Rams totally ignored the draft, because they found Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee, and a handful of defensive starters in the middle-to-late rounds. But key players, including Stafford, Odell Beckham, Whitworth, Jalen Ramsey, and Leonard Floyd, were veteran additions.

The Rams also don’t invest in receivers like the Bengals do. Kupp was a third-round pick who turned into a home run, and Beckham was acquired for a near-minimum, incentive-laden contract this season.

▪ After never happening in the first 54 years of the Super Bowl, this year marks the second in a row that a team will play a Super Bowl in its own building (the Buccaneers won at home last year).

The Rams are actually the visiting team, and will wear their road white jerseys, but they may prefer it after wearing their blue jerseys in their loss to the Patriots three years ago. Since SoFi Stadium has two home locker rooms (one each for the Rams and Chargers), the Bengals will use the Chargers’.

▪ This Super Bowl marks the first one in six years (Super Bowl 50 between Peyton Manning and Cam Newton) that doesn’t feature a quarterback that at the time was a current or former Patriot.

But there are still a couple of Patriots quarterback connections. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, reportedly set to be named head coach of the Vikings after this game, was drafted by the Patriots in 2008 in the third round but was cut after one season. And Rams assistant quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson was a Patriots seventh-round pick in 2010, and was released after the preseason.

▪ Both teams feature key players that weren’t on the team during the regular season. The Rams coaxed safety Eric Weddle, 37, out of retirement after suffering several injuries at the positions. The wild-card win over the Cardinals was Weddle’s first game in two years, and he played 112 snaps the last two weeks, leading the Rams with nine tackles in the NFC Championship game.

For the Bengals, nine-year defensive tackle Damion Square played 21 snaps against the Bengals in the Raiders’ 26-19 loss at Cincinnati in the wild-card round. Square was then scooped up by the Bengals a week later, and played 15 snaps in their win over the Chiefs last Sunday, becoming the first NFL player to appear for two teams in the same postseason. Fellow defensive tackle Zack Kerr was inactive for the Cardinals in their wild-card loss to the Rams, and has played 28 snaps for the Bengals the last two weeks.

MAN OF PRINCIPLE

No turning back for Flores

Outcome aside, it took plenty of courage for Brian Flores to make a stand. Mark Brown/Photographer: Mark Brown/Getty I

No matter what happens with Brian Flores’s lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams, you have to respect his courage. Flores is 40 and had a bright coaching career ahead of him, yet he is making a martyr of himself to expose the NFL’s poor record of minority hiring and try to enforce meaningful change.

“The need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said.

Hopefully, Flores maintains his conviction, because there’s no turning back. Not only does filing a lawsuit against the NFL probably damage his future career prospects, but Flores also came at The King. Appearing Thursday on the NPR podcast “The Limits,” Flores pointed his finger at Bill Belichick, his former boss for 15 years, as a big reason for Flores not getting the Giants’ head coaching job that went to Brian Daboll.

“I think there are backchannel conversations and backchannel meetings that are had that often times influence decisions,” Flores said. “Bill Belichick is a clear example of that. His résumé speaks to that. It was clear to me that decision was made with his influence. That’s part of the problem. That needs to change. There needs to be a fair and equal opportunity to interview and showcase your abilities to lead and earn one of those positions.”

There were rumors when Flores left New England in 2019 to become the Dolphins’ head coach that he and Belichick didn’t split on the most amicable terms. Flores’s comments on Thursday seem to confirm that. It’s hard to see Flores being a welcome figure around Belichick any time soon.

Flores may also have a tough time winning his lawsuit, as he faces the burden to prove that race played the determining factor in him getting fired by the Dolphins and/or not getting hired by the Giants.

Miami-based attorney Brad Sohn, who has filed numerous lawsuits against the NFL and is part of the leadership of the concussion litigation, called it “the ultimate Hail Mary play.”

“I am stunned that Brian Flores, who has such a promising career in football, would be willing to disclose things like personal texts with his mentor and essentially risk never getting hired again on claims that I think are really, really difficult,” Sohn said.

But one aspect that could save or even bolster Flores’s coaching career is how players seem to overwhelmingly support and respect him. His cause is virtuous, and his stand against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’s alleged attempts to bribe him to lose was, if true, an impressive show of leadership. A smart owner or university will take note of that when assessing Flores’s candidacy in the future.

ETC.

Better pipeline needed for minority coaches

The NFL only has one Black head coach — Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin — a damning indictment of the efficacy of the Rooney Rule. Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Brian Flores is certainly right about one thing: The NFL’s Rooney Rule is little more than a sham and a PR tool. Despite all the negative press the NFL has received in recent years, and the improvements made to the Rooney Rule, teams still aren’t hiring Black coaches.

Six teams have filled head coaching vacancies this offseason, and all six jobs went to white candidates: Brian Daboll (Giants), Josh McDaniels (Raiders), Matt Eberflus (Bears), Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos), Doug Peterson (Jaguars), and Kevin O’Connell (Vikings, reportedly). The Saints, Texans, and Dolphins have the only vacancies remaining.

All are talented, capable coaches. But it is glaring that only one out of 29 current head coaches is Black, in a league whose players are 70 percent Black.

Of the six coaches hired this year, five are former offensive coordinators and quarterbacks coaches, with only Eberflus coming from the defensive side. Sixteen of the 29 current head coaches have backgrounds in calling offensive plays and coaching QBs. Yet the NFL currently has just three Black offensive coordinators (the Buccaneers’ Byron Leftwich, Colts’ Marcus Brady, and 49ers’ Mike McDaniel, who is mixed race) and four Black quarterbacks coaches (the Texans’ Pep Hamilton, Eagles’ Brian Johnson, Falcons’ Charles London, and Saints’ Ronald Curry).

The NFL began a minority quarterback coaching summit in 2020 to help identify Black candidates for the pipeline but clearly has more work to do.

Has McDaniels learned his lesson?

Among McDaniels’s opening comments this past week as the Raiders’ new coach were glowing remarks about eighth-year quarterback Derek Carr. “Derek’s won a lot of games in this league,” McDaniels said. “I have a lot of respect for him … There’s no question that we have the capacity and capability of winning with Derek Carr.”

The comments were noteworthy given McDaniels’s history in Denver, where his two-year tenure as coach got off to a terrible start when he traded popular quarterback Jay Cutler. It was a bad way for McDaniels to endear himself to his organization and fan base, and he never recovered.

It may be tempting for McDaniels to want to draft his own quarterback for the Raiders or acquire one he knows well (Jimmy Garoppolo). But it’s good business to give Carr a chance first.

Carr is popular with his teammates, just led the Raiders to the playoffs under nearly impossible circumstances, threw for a career-high 4,804 yards, and will only be 31 next fall. Plus, Carr has just one year left on his contract, and his $19.88 million salary is cheap for a starting quarterback.

McDaniels spoke several times this past week about how he learned many lessons from his two years with the Broncos. Keeping Carr for next season would be proof of that.

Perry is getting noticed

It was a banner week for Andover’s EJ Perry, the Brown University quarterback who hopes to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft. Perry was officially invited to the Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis, per his Salem-based agent, Sean Stellato.

And Thursday night in Las Vegas, Perry was named the offensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the top pre-draft showcases. Perry completed 13 of 18 passes for 241 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Performing well at the Shrine Bowl can create more opportunities. In 2014, Garoppolo was MVP of the Shrine game, got the attention of scouts, and ended up being a second-round pick.

Extra points

The unveiling of the newly-named Washington Commanders underwhelmed most. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Washington Commanders’ unveiling was underwhelming. The name itself is boring, and it didn’t take long for fans to start calling them the “Commies.” The “W” logo and monotone uniforms are incredibly unimaginative given that they had two years to come up with something. And the team’s new crest does something I have never seen elsewhere — it claims the actual years that Washington won the Super Bowl (1983, 1988, and 1992) and not the NFL season (1982, 1987, and 1991). It would be like saying the 1986 Bears had an all-time defense, and the 2002 Patriots came out of nowhere to start a dynasty. The Washington franchise under owner Dan Snyder can’t get anything right … The Jaguars can’t get their act together, either. They had a two-week head start on the head coaching search when they fired Urban Meyer in December, but according to ESPN didn’t file the paperwork on time to request an interview with O’Connell … The Raiders didn’t officially announce McDaniels as head coach on Twitter until after the news conference ended, and it couldn’t have been an accident. The last time a team tweeted that McDaniels was its head coach, he never got on the plane to Indianapolis … The Broncos certainly got a lot younger on their coaching staff. Their former staff included coach Vic Fangio (62), offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur (56), and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula (56). Their new staff has coach Hackett (42), offensive coordinator Justin Outten (38) and QB coach Klint Kubiak (34) … Kurt Warner spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Rams, but he may have a tough time choosing sides in this Super Bowl. Warner was a quarterback for the Iowa Barnstormers from 1995-97, and Joe Burrow said his dad was a member of that coaching staff and remains close with Warner. “My family’s known Kurt for a long time,” Burrow said.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.