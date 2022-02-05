For some high school swimmers, return to in-person championship meets will be a new experience

“I feel like I’ve heard so much from my teammates, like the seniors . . . who have experienced it like in the years before COVID,” Leen said. “I’ve heard amazing things from what they’re saying, so I’m just super excited to race.”

Alana Leen has spent a lot of time talking to the seniors at Concord-Carlisle in recent weeks. After experiencing only a virtual postseason last year as a freshman, Leen doesn’t know what to expect going into this year’s sectional and state swimming meets.

For third- and fourth-year high school swimmers, in-person sectional and state meets will be a return to the norm. But second-time qualifiers will have to make yet another adjustment.

“Last year, we didn’t do sectionals or states, so it was really sad because I had these new team members on my team that I hadn’t had freshman year — sophomores and freshmen — who I was really upset for because they didn’t get to experience what I got to experience,” said Meredith Yuhasz, a junior at Bishop Fenwick.

Yuhasz swam at sectionals and states her freshman year before the COVID-19 pandemic, and she has passed on her knowledge about a traditional postseason to many of her younger teammates.

Last season, a virtual EMISCA Invitational took the place of the usual postseason. This year, the North and South sectionals will take place at Milford High, and the state championship will be held Feb. 26-27 at Boston University’s Fitness & Recreation Center.

For Weston sophomore Caitlin Lacey, a return to in-person competition will provide a new level of competition.

“It definitely was very spirited — there was a lot of emotions, and everyone was cheering for each other,” said Lacey of last year’s virtual meets. “But the competition wasn’t really tangible. We couldn’t see or feel anyone around us, so it was a bit strange.”

Lacey finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.58) and sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:00.71) at the EMISCA Invitational.

“Everything was so new to me last year that it’s strange to have all those feelings of newness again,” Lacey said. “It was strange, but I still don’t feel like anything was missing from last year.”

Leen said that more than anything last year, mental preparation was essential because of the lack of tangible competition. She finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:07.89) and second in the 100 backstroke (57.99) at the EMISCA Invitational.

“Last year, it was mainly my teammates who were supporting me throughout the meet, and I guess it was all mental for me,” Leen said. ”I prepared myself for my own race, and my teammates really helped me push myself with that.”

Marblehead junior Clementine Robins, on the other hand, swam in the “traditional” state meet as a freshman in 2020, so she had a basis of comparison with last year’s virtual meet.

“There wasn’t even really like a state meet,” Robins said. “It was more like we just had like a final meet of the year, and we were ranked in the state on a spreadsheet . . . There was a lot less excitement. It was a little anticlimactic.”

As one of the few members of her team who have experienced a “normal” postseason, Robins has helped the younger swimmers know what to expect.

“The freshmen have, from the start, always been very excited,” Robins said. “They’re all super pumped that we get to actually have a state meet. I think they’re just excited to be able to be a part of this finally and have a real season.”

Diving in

▪ Buckingham, Browne & Nichols senior Natalie Mannion grew up idolizing her older sisters, Lily and Macy, who encouraged her to try swimming. She also idolized Olympians, as she and her family went to the 2016 Olympic Trials in Omaha as spectators.

“I remember thinking how incredible those girls on the pool deck were and how cool it would be to swim at that level,” Mannion said.

Last summer Mannion returned to Omaha, this time as a competitor, swimming the 100 and 200 backstroke.

“It’s truly a spectacle,” Mannion said. “It was such an amazing experience.”

BB&N doesn’t offer swimming, so Mannion competes with Commonwealth Swimming. But the 2020-21 school year presented a challenge: COVID restrictions threw a wrench in her usual training schedule.

Mannion moved to Sarasota, Fla., temporarily, attending BB&N classes virtually while training with the Sarasota Sharks club team. After that virtual school year she committed to Stanford, having never set foot on campus.

“Swimming won’t last forever,” Mannion said. “So it’s about, ‘What will I do after that?’ And I think that Stanford has excellent opportunities to set me up well for after that.”

▪ Andover coach Mark Taffe had a simple message for his team members before Thursday night’s Merrimack Valley Conference championship: It was their meet to win or lose.

The Golden Warriors won the meet and the MVC title, beating second-place Chelmsford by 78 points. Chelmsford had won the MVC championship for three consecutive years.

“Some of the best meets I’ve ever had have been against Chelmsford,” Taffe said. “This year was very rewarding.”

Henry Campbell and Matvey Malinovski led Andover as double individual winners. Campbell took first in the 200 free (1:46.75) and 500 free (4:48.60), while Malinovski won the 200 individual medley (1:59.55) and 100 free (48.19).

“They just went out and gave it their all and did exceptionally well,” Taffe said. “And that was early on in the meet, and that kind of set the tone for everybody from there.”

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.