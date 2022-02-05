With a focused effort, Hingham boys’ hockey picks up memorable victory over Pope Francis

Plastered on the back of the door to the entrance of Hingham’s locker room at Pilgrim Arena were pictures of the Cardinals celebrating victories over the Harbormen in the 2016 and 2017 Division 1A tournaments, as well as the makeshift postseason tournament the programs participated in last winter, in which Pope Francis eliminated Hingham.

Falvey, a senior defenseman who committed to Colby College for the fall of 2023, undertook an effort to remind his second-ranked Harbormen teammates of what their upcoming opponent, ninth-ranked Pope Francis, had wrought on them in recent years.

In the same week he secured his own hockey future, Bobby Falvey looked to the past for the Hingham boys’ hockey team.

Whether or not the artwork was the deciding factor is unclear, but what is true is that the Harbormen put together one of their finest efforts of the season against the visiting Cardinals, outlasting their independent brethren, 3-1, in a matinee Saturday to improve to 12-3 on the season.

“Pope is a tough team, they always are,” said Falvey, the nephew of Hingham coach Tony Messina. “To be able to take that one at home, in front of our fans, was just an awesome feeling. These guys have taken so much from us. Although we can’t completely repay that, we just knew it was an absolutely huge game.”

Falvey had an assist on the first Hingham goal, scored by Sean Garrity, which tied the game at 1-all at 14:41 of the first period after Ryan O’Leary had given the Cardinals (6-5-1) an early edge at 11:09.

The score remained tied into the third period, when Chase McKenna broke the deadlock at 6:36 for the Harbormen.

“It’s everything you wish to happen, a Saturday at home against Pope, I was on that team last year when they ended our season so it’s awesome to see us come out and repay some of what they’ve done,” McKenna said. “It was a good team effort.”

Connor Walsh supplied the dagger for Hingham at 8:42 of the third on the power play.

Freshman Keagin Wilson stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced for the Harbormen.

“I like the way we came back, getting the goal at the end of the first period,” Messina said.

Ashland 5, Westwood 3 — Dom Boccelli scored twice and the Clockers (9-6) secured a big Tri-Valley Large victory at Loring Arena in Framingham. Jackson Riva, Aydin Fish and Jake Keveney had the other goals.

Belmont 1, Reading 1 — Shay Donohue of the host Marauders (15-1-2) and Laz Giardina of the Rockets (8-5-2) had the goals in the Middlesex Liberty stalemate at Skip Viglirolo Rink.

Bishop Stang 9, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Seamus Marshall (two goals, three assists), Justin Gouveia (two goals, two assists), and Aidan Cousineau (two goals) had monster games as the host Spartans (12-0-1) skated to the Catholic Central win at Hetland Arena in New Bedford and extended their unbeaten streak to 23 games.

Boston Latin 3, North Andover 2 — After senior captain Tim McGrath scored the tying goal with 20 seconds left in regulation, sophomore Aidan Fitzpatrick got the game-winner with 1.8 seconds in overtime as the Wolfpack (3-4) stunned the Scarlet Knights in a Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 thriller at Murphy Rink. Eighth-grader Gavin Wainwright also scored for Latin and assisted on Fitzgerald’s deciding tally.

Braintree 6, Needham 1 — Senior Owen Flynn’s two goals propelled the Wamps (10-3-1) to the Bay State Herget win at Babson College. Senior Garrett Coughlin and junior Charlie DiMartino had a goal and assist apiece, junior Nolan Leonard and junior Drew Coady also scored, and junior Jack Fitzgerald made 20 saves.

Bridgewater-Raynham 3, King Philip 2 — After senior assistant captain Dean Mason scored both goals in regulation, sophomore Ryan McInnis netted the overtime winner for the Trojans (4-9-1) in the nonleague win at Bridgewater Ice Arena. Junior Rich Popson made 25 saves for B-R.

Brookline 5, Newton North 1 — Caleb Weldon (two goals), Steve McDougall (goal, assist) and Emmett Teahan (four assists) sparked the Warriors in their Bay State Carey victory at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown. Noah Gurdin and Ben Rosenthal added goals for Brookline (7-7).

Catholic Memorial 2, Malden Catholic 1 — Evan England scored the overtime winner for the No. 2 Knights (12-2-1) after Brendan MacNeil netted the tying goal shorthanded in the third period. Dom Walecka made 22 saves to deny the No. 15 Lancers in the Catholic Conference game at Malden Valley Forum.

Danvers 3, Northbridge 0 — Freshman Brayden Holt made 27 saves for the Falcons (8-5-2), who got goals from Brady Plaza, Mike Delisio and Jake Ryan in blanking the Rams at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Southeastern/B-P 1 — Brecken Veara scored the first two goals of his varsity career and Cole Rounseville made 18 saves for the Dolphins (7-6) in the nonleague victory at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis. Jim Cooper scored for the Hawks (9-4) and Ryan LeBaron made 24 saves.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 4, Bedford 2 — Mikey Desmarais and Drew DuRoss had two goals and an assist apiece for D/T (10-4), which clinched a postseason berth with the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3 victory. Andrew Kazanjian made 24 saves.

Duxbury 3, Silver Lake 0 — Junior Sam Marazec (12 saves) earned his second consecutive shutout for the Dragons (10-4-2), who qualified for the postseason with the Patriot Keenan win at The Bog in Kingston. Juniors Wyatt Glass and Aiden Harrington had a goal and assist apiece, and junior Brendan Bonner chipped in a goal.

Essex Tech 10, Minuteman 1 — Freshman Brady Leonard had a hat trick and assist, and senior David Egan two goals and two assists to lead the Hawks (10-2-3) in the Commonwealth Athletic victory at Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

Haverhill 3, Cambridge 1 — Dylan Soucy made 34 saves to backstop the Hillies (6-8) to the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3 victory. Charlie Rastauskas had a goal and two assists, and Brendan Fitzgerald and Jack Baker a goal apiece.

Lynnfield 5, North Reading 1 — Chase Carney had two goals and two assists, and Drew Damiani two goals and an assist as the Pioneers (12-2) clinched the Cape Ann League championship for the first time since 2005 with the win at McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody. Will Steadman and Aiden Burke added a goal and assist apiece.

Marblehead 6, Winthrop 5 — Senior captain Eli Feingold capped his hat trick with the overtime goal as the Magicians (6-6-1) erased a three-goal deficit to stun the host Vikings at Larsen Rink. Junior Connor Jalbert scored twice and junior Carter Laramie added a goal and assist for Marblehead.

Masconomet 5, Gloucester 4 — Junior Mike Bevilacqua capped his hat trick with the overtime goal as No. 20 Masco (12-2) rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit and clinched the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division by clipping the Fishermen at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Senior Josh Brann netted the tying goal and junior Mike Berrigan had the other for the winners.

Matignon 11, East Boston 0 — Mike Logiudice had five goals and an assist to lead the Warriors (4-6), who also got first career goals from Dillon Yelmokas and Quinn McNamara in the nonleague victory at Stoneham Arena.

Nantucket 4, Nauset 3 — Cosmo Tedeschi’s goal and two assists led the Whalers (6-5-2) in the Cape & Islands victory at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.

Newburyport 1, Triton 0 — Junior captain Max Puleo’s shorthanded goal in overtime gave the Clippers (8-6-1) the Cape Ann League victory at Graf Rink.

Newton South 3, Concord-Carlisle 2 — Dan Schwartzman and Andrew Murray had a goal and assist apiece, Camden Cardamone also scored and the Lions (6-6) prevailed in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 battle at Edge Sports Center in Bedford.

Norwell 6, Hull/Cohasset 0 — Timmy Ward and Kevin Leary scored a pair of goals each for the Clippers (13-1), who remained unbeaten in South Shore League play with the victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Norwood 6, Hopkinton 2 — Senior captain Myles Kidd netted a hat trick to spark the Mustangs (11-2-1) to the Tri-Valley League victory at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Juniors Conor Lydon and Kevin Broderick, as well as senior captain Kyle Leger added goals for Norwood.

Plymouth North 6, North Quincy 2 — Senior Evan Hallissey and junior Josh Bates had two goals and an assist apiece, leading the Eagles (7-5-1) to the Patriot League home win at Armstrong Arena. Senior Kevin Norwood (goal, assist) and junior Connor McLachlan (goal) rounded out the scoring.

Quincy 3, Hanover 2 — Will Martin’s overtime goal gave the Presidents (9-4-2) the Sylvia Cup with the Patriot Fisher win at Quincy Youth Arena. Danny Freeman made 30 saves for Quincy, with Pat Walsh and Cam Quigley also scoring.

Rockland 4, Abington 3 — Joey Salamone scored the deciding goal to push the Bulldogs (6-9) to the South Shore League victory at Rockland Ice Rink.

Sandwich 9, Bourne 1 — Junior Colin McIver and sophomore Chris Cardillo had a hat trick and assist apiece and the Blue Knights (9-3-2) cruised to the Canal Cup victory at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Senior captain Kevin Jordan scored twice and senior Anthony Kent netted his first varsity goal in the win.

Scituate 3, Marshfield 2 — James Sullivan accounted for all three goals, including the overtime winner as the Sailors (12-4) erased a two-goal deficit to grab the Patriot League win at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Shawsheen 4, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 1 — Brady Darcey scored twice and Derek Nazzaro netted his first varsity goal for the Rams (10-3), who prevailed in the Commonwealth Athletic road game at Chelmsford Forum. Zack Patterson also scored for Shawsheen.

St. Mary’s 3, Bishop Feehan 1 — The Spartans (7-6-2) got goals from Brandon Barone, Luke Bott and Jake Desmarais for the Catholic Central League victory at Connery Rink in Lynn.

Stoneham 4, Wilmington 1 — Joe Kranefuss scored twice, and Danny Storella and Josh Tranchina (first varsity) each added a goal for the Spartans (10-5) in the Middlesex Freedom road win at Ristuccia Arena.

Thayer 4, Governor’s Academy 1 — Senior Joe Freeman, junior Shane Taddia, sophomore Tyler Kelly and freshman Kevin Delay scored a goal apiece for the Tigers in the ISL victory at Thayer Sports Center in Braintree.

Wakefield 1, Melrose 0 — Brothers Gabe Brissette (third consecutive shutout) and Nate Brissette (goal) allowed the Warriors (7-8) to pull out the Middlesex Freedom victory at Stoneham Arena.

Walpole 5, Milton 1 — Senior captain Declan Hunter scored twice and added an assist for the Timberwolves (8-4-1), who rolled to the Bay State Herget road win at Ulin Rink. Junior Jason Finkelstein had a goal and two assists, junior Griffin Curran a goal and assist, and senior Cam Handwerk a goal.

Wellesley 4, Weymouth 4 — Junior Robbie Marshall scored twice in a span of 8.7 seconds, the latter coming with 24.6 seconds left in regulation as the No. 11 Raiders (9-1-3) rallied for a stunning Bay State Conference road tie at Connell Memorial Rink.

Xaverian 7, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Seven players scored for the No. 5 Hawks (13-2-1), led by a goal and assist apiece from Joe DiMartino, Jack Silva, Jake Curley and Braden O’Hara to thwart the Pioneers in the Catholic Conference game at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Kevin Flanagan made 25 saves for the shutout.

