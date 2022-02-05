With late reversal and pin, Ryan Lyrio serves up Division 3 State Duals championship for Ashland wrestling

“He’s the MVP today,” Ashland senior Peter Gigliotti said. “I told him if we win this thing I’m buying him Dairy Queen.”

In his second day of varsity wrestling, the sophomore came up with the biggest pin of the tournament Saturday as Ashland captured its first-ever Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches Association Division 3 State Dual championship with a 39-37 victory over Melrose at Duxbury High.

After the second-seeded Clockers dispensed with No. 7 Holliston, 39-9, in the first round to clinch a share of the Tri-Valley League crown alongside Norton and Hopkinton, they eked out a 42-38 win over No. 3 Tewksbury in the semifinals, with Lyrio producing a key pin at 126 pounds.

Facing 2020 D3 State Dual champ Melrose — which had eliminated host Duxbury in the first round and top-seeded and defending Division 3 state champion Norton in the semifinals — Lyrio was matched up with Owen Fogarty, who built a 9-4 lead midway through the third round. With 30 seconds to go, Fogarty took down Lyrio and was going for the pin up 12-4. But Lyrio knew Fogarty’s cradle was too high and felt an opportunity for a reversal. It worked even better than he imagined, as his reversal turned into a pin at 5:43, handing Ashland its first six points of the match.

“I was very surprised and very happy,” Lyrio said. “Proud, you know? It feels amazing. It’s unfathomable.”

Said Ashland coach Pete Zacchilli: “We lose that match, we lose the dual. No question.”

Ashland wrestlers react to Ryan Lyrio's win over Melrose's Quinn Fogarty. DebeeTlumacki

Lyrio’s ascent in the sport has been dizzying. He’d never wrestled before this winter, but he had trained in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at Exodus in Marlborough. He signed up for wrestling at the last minute and missed most of the month of December between a family vacation and a bout of COVID. His first varsity match came Thursday, as an injury replacement for Nora Quitt.

“He’s a really tough kid,” senior captain Matt Gillis said. “He picked it up really quick. He works hard in practice. He got two huge pins. It’s just unreal to have kids like that stepping up for us. It’s awesome.”

Gigliotti had the other invaluable moment for the Clockers, although his came in a major decision loss to Shea Fogarty at 170. Trailing 12-2 late in the third round, Gigliotti ended up on his back with more than 20 seconds left. While he had no chance of winning and his mouth was filling with blood, he stayed active and avoided the pin, meaning Melrose scored only four points instead of six. In a two-point victory, those points proved vital.

“Every point matters,” Gigliotti said. “Everything slows down. You think, ‘I can’t let this happen.’ I was thinking about everything we’ve been through and I wasn’t going to let it happen.”

Ashland's Peter Gigliotti matches up with Tewksbury's Sean Hirtle in a 170-pound match in the semifinals. DebeeTlumacki

In addition to Lyrio’s win, Ashland got points from Cam Antonick (6-5 win at 132), sophomore Lucas Silva (1:46 pin at 138), freshman Anton Puhach (1:30 pin at 182), Gillis (1:33 pin at 195), and junior Patrick DesLauriers (0:30 pin at 220).

“A lot of kids stepped up today, especially in the finals match,” Zacchilli said. “I think our energy and our compete level, those were the two key things. And enthusiasm, every kid looking out for each other and rooting for each other.”

The State Duals were an MIAA event from 2006-12, but have since been run by the MWCA.

“This event is awesome,” Zacchilli said. “It should be a highlight of the season. It should be an MIAA event. This is the true test of who has the best team in the state of Massachusetts in each division. This is a true team state championship. I think it’s a travesty the MIAA hasn’t seen that yet.”

Melrose's Quinn Fogarty (left) battled with Norton's Jason Winston in the 132-pound match. DebeeTlumacki

Division 2

Milford coach PJ Boccia was competing on the mat the last time the Scarlet Hawks won a state championship in 1996.

More than 20 years later, the Milford alumnus won another title as a coach, steering the team to three commanding wins in the MWCA Division 2 Duals tournament at North Andover High.

The Scarlet Hawks defeated Plymouth South (62-18) in the first round, Oliver Ames (42-24) in the semifinals, and they wrapped up the championship with a 52-22 win over Minnechaug.

Underclassmen Aidan Baum (106 pounds), Michael Boulanger (113), and Robert Lyons (120) set the tone early in each of their three matches. Baum and Boulanger, both freshmen wrestling their second varsity season, each went 3-0, with the former pinning all of his opponents.

Senior captain Danny Alves (160), junior captain Hampton Kaye-Kuter (220), and senior Jack Cruz (182) also finished the day with three wins for the Scarlet Hawks (20-2), capping off a very successful year for one of the best dual meet squads Boccia said he has coached since taking the job in 2006.

“They really rally behind each other,” Boccia said. “They build off one another. They enjoy watching each other win. It has just been really fun coaching them.”

Division 1

St. John’s Prep won the MWCA Division 1 Duals with a 62-10 victory over Franklin. The Eagles (32-0) got victories in 11 weight classes: Braedon Goes (106 pounds); Alex Schaeublin (113); Elias Hajali (120); Tyler Knox (126); Victor Mejias (132); Adam Schaeublin (138); Ryan DeSouza (145); Rawson Iwanicki (16); Matt Mitchell (170); Zack Richardson (182); Jack Blizard (220); and Charlie Smith (285).