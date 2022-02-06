Composer John Williams turns 90 on Tuesday, the same day Oscar nominations are announced

Not only has Williams won five Oscars (25 Grammys, too), he’s been nominated for an Academy Award 52 times. Only Walt Disney, with 59, has more. Which man whistled more while he worked?

Tuesday is a big Oscar day. Yes, that morning for two reasons. The obvious one is that nominations are being announced. The less obvious one is that John Williams turns 90.

This is the rare year where it’s guaranteed that Williams won’t be nominated. His sole 2021 movie credit was as “music consultant” — not a category the Academy recognizes — for “West Side Story.”

That film’s director is Steven Spielberg. Williams and Spielberg have something of a history. Williams wrote Oscar-winning scores for “Jaws,” “E.T. the Extraterrestrial,” and “Schindler’s List,” as well as music for more than two other dozen Spielberg movies, including the “Indiana Jones” series and first two “Jurassic Park” pictures.

Advertisement

The other director Williams has a famous history with is George Lucas. You’ve heard of something called “Star Wars,” perhaps? Even if you haven’t, you’ve heard at least some of the music.

Williams has also worked with many other directors, including ones named Altman (“Images,” “The Long Goodbye”), Eastwood (“The Eiger Sanction”), De Palma (“The Fury”), and Stone (“Born on the Fourth of July,” “JFK,” “Nixon”). That’s an awful lot of Hollywood history between one pair of ears. Oh, and Williams has to be the only person who can claim to have worked with both Alfred Hitchcock (“Family Plot”) and Kobe Bryant (“Dear Basketball”).

Williams has a history with Boston, too, of course – more specifically, with the Boston Pops and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Succeeding Arthur Fiedler, he spent 14 seasons as Pops conductor and since 1993, when he stepped down from that post, Williams has been Pops conductor laureate. He’s also artist-in-residence at the BSO’s summer home, Tanglewood. He’ll be feted there Aug. 20 at a special 90th-birthday celebration. Tickets go on sale March 20.

Advertisement

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.