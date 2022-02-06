Hong Kong set to report 342 local COVID-19 Infections, SCMP says

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong officials expect to report 342 local Covid cases on Sunday, the South China Morning Post reported, citing an unidentified source.

If confirmed, the tally would mark the second straight day that the city has reported more than 300 locally transmitted coronavirus cases, after a record 343 on Saturday. Authorities identified 15 preliminary-positive infections in lockdowns of public housing estates in Tuen Mun and Sha Tin, with more than 6,500 residents tested, according to the newspaper.

Hong Kong reported a record 351 total daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, more than double its previous highest tally, as the city struggles to contain a fifth wave of infections.