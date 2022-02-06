Those added fees you hate? A federal consumer agency wants to take them on

And now the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the federal regulatory agency with new leadership and purpose after several lackluster years under the Trump administration, is taking them on.

Many times, they’re buried in the fine print, and consumers only discover them after they’ve committed to a purchase, such as when presented with a detailed hotel bill at checkout.

A $30 “resort fee” on a hotel bill, a $25 “convenience fee” on concert tickets, and a $30 “upgrade fee” for cellphone service — these are the kind of “junk fees” that drive consumers mad.

“Junk fees make it harder for us to choose the best product or service because the true cost is hidden,” said Rohit Chopra, the new director of the CFPB, at a press conference last month.

Advertisement

“Service charges inflate ticket prices, resort fees hike our cost to stay in hotels, and our phone bills are often laden with mystery charges,” Chopra said.

“Today, the CFPB is launching a new effort to help save American families billions of dollars in junk fees,” he said.

To begin building its case, Chopra said the agency is asking the public to share its experiences with added fees.

“Our request for information will help us learn from the public about how we can address the explosion of junk fees,” he said.

Chopra said the CFPB will use the comments as the basis “to issue new rules to spur competition and transparency,” and to identify “illegal practices through our supervision and enforcement work.”

The comment period ends March 31.

In addition to consumers, the CFPB says it wants feedback from small-business owners, nonprofits, legal aid attorneys, academics and researchers, state and local government officials, and financial institutions.

In particular, the agency wants to know more about “fees for things people believed were covered by the baseline price of a product or service; unexpected fees for a product or service; fees that seemed too high for the purported service, and fees where it was unclear why they were charged.”

Advertisement

“I expect this will hit a nerve with consumers,” said Lauren Saunders, associate director of the Boston-based National Consumer Law Center. “There’s hardly a person who hasn’t become angry after being hit with a surprise fee.”

“Fees are being used all over the place to obscure the true cost of things,” she said. “It hurts consumers across the board.”

Saunders pointed to the “new leadership” of Chopra, an ally of Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is widely credited with coming up with the idea for the CFPB and working with former president Barack Obama for a year to set up the agency, before returning to Massachusetts and winning her Senate seat in 2012.

In 2015, the CFPB returned to consumers nearly $6 billion from settlements with businesses, its most successful year during the Obama administration. Under the Trump administration, the amount of money the agency won for consumers slowed markedly, with less than $1 billion returned to consumers in its most successful year.

Already, some of Chopra’s initiatives are apparently bringing results. In December, for example, the CFPB released a report documenting the $15 billion collected annually by banks in overdraft and insufficient funds fees.

That prompted some banks to announce changes, including the elimination of overdraft fees by Capital One and Ally Bank, and a reduction in overdraft fees by the Bank of America to $10 from $35. Other banks have extended grace periods to avoid overdraft fees, and even begun to offer short-term loans to cover overdrafts.

Advertisement

“Many large banks have recently announced that they will reduce or eliminate overdraft fees,” Chopra said last month. “That’s progress, but it is not enough.”

“In many cases, junk fees act as penalties, like with non-sufficient funds and credit card late fees, rather than compensation for legitimate services,” he said. “While it may make sense for banks to pass on the cost for extra services provided, many complain that these fees are far higher than the service is really worth.”

On its website, the CFPB ticks off dubious fees on bank deposit accounts (including minimum balance fees and ATM fees); on prepaid accounts (including transaction fees and cash reload fees); and on mortgages (including “inflated and padded fees rolled into the mortgage at closing.”)

The CFPB also cited a 15-page report released in the last month of the Obama administration that urged steps by regulators to “combat the growing prevalence of hidden fees,” including those for resorts, tickets to concerts and other events, on new car purchases, on airfare, on college expenses, and by cellphone carriers.

“The most questionable [fees] are those added to a bill, without real notice, unconnected to any additional service, in an industry where advertised pricing is essential,” the report says.

Airline fees, including the ever-increasing cost of checking a bag, choosing a seat, and canceling a flight, have caught the attention of Senator Edward J. Markey, who is a cosponsor of a bill that would prohibit airlines from charging fees that are not proportional to the costs of the services actually provided.

Advertisement

The bill would also mandate a review by the Department of Transportation of other fees, as well as ensure that children can sit together with their family members on flights at no additional charge.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.