13 offbeat ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day — no date required

We’ve gathered 13 options for off-the-beaten-path ways to celebrate before, on, and after Feb. 14. Looking for an unconventional date spot? A place to woo that special someone? Or just a fun night out solo or with friends? We’ve got you covered — just don’t forget to check each venue’s vaccination policies before you go.

Ah, Valentine’s Day. A time for some to bask in romance, and for others to watch a Netflix rom-com, eat heart-shaped candy, and try to stave off prying relatives who insist on inquiring into their love lives. For both groups, isn’t it high time we mix it up?

A4cade, an arcade bar in Cambridge, will offer a broken hearts karaoke night on Feb. 15. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Gl

A4CADE This Cambridge arcade bar may be closed on Valentine’s Day, but head there on Feb. 15 to sing your heart out in their Broken Heart’s Karaoke Night starting at 7 p.m. After you’ve had your fill of tearful tunes, head to the arcade to drown your sorrows in a few rounds of Skeeball or Pac-Man, or in one of their creatively named cocktails. 292 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-714-4858. a4cade.com.

AXE THROWING Somerville’s Urban Axes is hosting two Valentine’s-themed events this season: From Feb. 11-14, you can book a one-hour axe-throwing session with your paramour, with options for double or triple dates, too ($37 per person). Or, if you’re looking to find someone new, head to the Feb. 11 “Axe Me Out” singles event from 7-9 p.m. ($42 per person). 2 Union Square, Somerville. 857-997-0025, urbanaxes.com.

Wrapped up "Blind Date With a Book" offerings at Harvard Book Store. Harvard Book Store

BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK Sometimes, there’s no better relationship than one with a good book. Add an element of surprise by buying a book hidden beneath wrapping paper, with only a cryptic description to give you a hint as to its contents. Harvard Book Store, Brookline Booksmith, and Porter Square Books: Boston Edition all have similar “blind date with a book” promotions in February, so stop by to see if you can start your next great love story. Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-661-1515, harvard.com; Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline. 617-566-6660, brooklinebooksmith.com; Porter Square Books: Boston Edition, 50 Liberty Drive. 617-675-9706, portersquarebooks.com.

Samples of Taza's stone-ground, Mexican-style dark chocolate. Kayana Szymczak

CHOCOLATE FACTORY TOUR Tap into your inner Willy Wonka at this tour of the Taza Chocolate Factory. The $12 tour gets you a lesson on Taza’s stone-grinding technique, a peek into two of the chocolate-making rooms, and plenty of samples, obviously. Shopping and tours are available Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., or on weekends from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 561 Windsor St., Somerville. 617-623-0804, tazachocolate.com.

DTXLOVE Head to Downtown Crossing from Feb. 12-14 for “#DTXLOVE,” a free, three-day love fest. The outdoor attractions will include a love seat ice sculpture, a dance party with a DJ spinning love songs on Saturday night, and free hot chocolate. Washington Street at Franklin Street. Downtownboston.org.

FLOWER ARRANGEMENT CLASS Become a bouquet brainiac at this floral arrangement class hosted at Aeronaut Brewing Co. on Feb. 14. Under the tutelage of local floral designer Rebecca Allamey, you can learn how to put together your own beautiful set of blooms for $65. Included in the class are all supplies to make your bouquet, a pair of flower clippers and a four-inch vessel to take home, and materials to transport your florals safely. 14 Tyler St., Somerville. 617-987-4236, eventbrite.com.

The "Strike Out Your Ex" event at Kings Dining and Entertainment lets bowlers write their ex's name on a pin before they play. Courtesy of Kings

KINGS BOSTON Let out your pent-up emotions at “Strike Out Your Ex” at all five Massachusetts Kings Dining and Entertainment locations on Feb. 13-14. The concept of this anti-Valentine’s event is simple: With a bowling reservation, you can write your ex’s name on a pin for $10, and, well, you can probably figure out the rest. You can even take the pin home with you at the end of the night. Multiple locations. kings-de.com.

The Spin ping pong bar in Boston will host a "Love Pong" event on Feb. 11. @SPIN/Yvonne Tnt/yvonnetnt.com

LOVE PONG Boston’s premier ping pong bar will host “Love Pong” on Feb. 11, complete with a custom red center court table and paddles, a match between table tennis pros, and heart-shaped pizzas. Entrance to the event is free, but renting a ping pong table is $39 per hour. 30 Melcher St. 617-404-2272, wearespin.com.

LOVE’S A JOKE Yes, love can be great, but it can also be frustrating, infuriating, and downright laughable. That’s why four pairs of coupled-up comedians are taking to the stage at Laugh Boston to take love down a peg, with sets on the parts of relationships that don’t end up in Hallmark cards. From Feb. 11-14, there will be five performances, with two couples per show. Tickets are $29. 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844. seetickets.us.

Couples can paint a variety of love-themed designs at Muse Paintbar through Valentine's Day. Hailey Corrigan

MUSE PAINTBAR Create a work of art at any of Muse Paintbar’s five Massachusetts locations, which are hosting a slate of love-centered painting nights through Valentine’s Day. Cover your canvas with heart-shaped balloons, a pair of birds nestled together in a tree branch, or a couple embracing under an umbrella (prices vary by class). Special Valentine’s treats, like heart-shaped desserts and mini corn dogs, will fuel you as you tap into your creativity. Multiple locations. musepaintbar.com.

A still from "Some Like It Hot," which will screen at The Coolidge Corner Theatre on Feb. 8. The New York Times

ROMANTIC FILMS OK, seeing a romantic film on Valentine’s Day isn’t exactly a novel idea, but these local theater series give you your choice of lovey-dovey flicks. The “Great Romances” lineup at The Brattle, which runs Feb. 9-17, features movies like “Love & Basketball” and “The Princess Bride.” Meanwhile, The Coolidge’s “Love Hurts” program, from Feb. 8-23, veers more toward the star-crossed; “Some Like It Hot” and “Romeo + Juliet” are two of the films on tap. The Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline. 617-734-2500, coolidge.org; The Brattle, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge. 617-876-6837, brattlefilm.org.

SELF-LOVE POTION Take Feb. 13 as an opportunity for some much-deserved self care at an event hosted by Boston Women’s Market and the Charles River Speedway. From noon to 5 p.m., you can shop over a dozen local vendors, have your tarot read, get your nails done, make a Valentine’s card, and more. The best part? It’s all free. 525 Western Ave., Brighton. bostonwomensmarket.com.

The Sky Zone trampoline park in Everett will host several nighttime dance parties to celebrate Valentine's Day.

SKY ZONE Fall head over heels (literally) at this nighttime dance party. The Sky Zone trampoline park will host special Valentine’s “Glow” events on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 with lasers, music, and blacklight, so you can jump to your heart’s content. $31 gets you admission, a reusable pair of special-grip socks, and a “Glow” T-shirt. 69 Norman St., Everett. 617-387-1000, skyzone.com.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com