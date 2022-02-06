One of us would have to move

Q. In 2016, a year after graduating college, I went to Spain to visit a friend. I matched with a guy on Tinder during the four days I stayed there. We never saw each other in person, but we managed to maintain communication for three years. We flirted, we gave support during moments of grief, etc. He was a “more than friendly” virtual friend. He became more my confidant than most people I knew in person.

In 2019 I saw him for the first time in Boston (we agreed to see each other somewhere we both had never been). By then I was still finishing an advanced degree, so we talked about how long-distance just wasn’t going to work. Fast forward to today. I finished my degree and am traveling to Spain. My sister is moving there. I can’t help but feel I would like to give “us” a real try. However, the only shot I see of us having a real try is if he moves or I move. I don’t know if it is even worth having a conversation about it. What do you think? Thanks!

TRAVELING

Advertisement

A. I have a lot of questions about how it felt to be with him, in person, in 2019. Were you attracted to each other? (I’ll assume so.) What was the relationship like after that visit? Was he as engaged as he’d been before?

These are things to think about as you go into a conversation about all of this, because yes, it seems like it’s worth a talk. I think most relationship questions are worth one conversation, at the very least.

Assuming there are mutual feelings and you’ve both been longing for more, this might be a lower-stakes time to try this. One of you would have to take a big risk to make this happen, but now that your sister will be in Spain, it might be less of a jump for you. Does her being there make this a less-complicated move?

Advertisement

He’s your confidant, so discuss this with him. If this is a big “no” on his end, at least you’ll be able to move on without wondering what would’ve happened if you’d asked. Try not to put him on the spot with a question he can’t answer. Say what you know and work it out together. “I’m finished with my degree and have been feeling like now might be our time to give it a try. Can we talk this through?”

Good luck.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Please don’t move someplace for a guy you barely know in real life. Maintaining communication and sending flirty texts with a guy from Spain that you met on Tinder is NOT a relationship. Repeat that to yourself until it sinks in. The world is a big place, find someone else, and good luck!

BOSTONSWEETS21





I guess I’m curious about why you decided to match with people on Tinder when you were traveling and not meet up with anyone. I’d understand using the app to actually meet people when you’re abroad, but something about this seems like you’re not ready for the intimacy of a relationship if you’re putting yourself into impossible dating situations like this. I wonder what you were hoping to get out of those interactions, and why you’re not using the app to date people who you can actually, well, date.

Advertisement

BONECOLD





Slow down. He is a text buddy, not a boyfriend, who you met once two years ago.

SOMEWHEREINMA





So maybe it’s just me having an undiagnosed midlife crisis, but a post-grad-school-European-romance sounds like a lot of fun right now. I say go for it. See what transpires. Why not?

USER_40424441





^Yes, if it doesn’t work out she can escape to her sister’s place. Then back to the US.

QUADROPENTA





There are numerous steps between “cut off contact” and “move to Spain.” Visit your sister, go on a few dates with him, and see if you even want to consider a future. If you do, then yes, you probably need to be in the same place. But that does not need to be decided now.

ASH

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.