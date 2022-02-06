Authorities identify Tyngsborough man killed in Charlton crash

Authorities have identified a 35-year-old Tyngsborough man who died Saturday morning after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer parked in a breakdown lane on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton, State Police said.

James S. Lucas was driving a 1989 GMC Sierra eastbound when the truck veered off the marked travel lanes and crashed into a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer near the turnpike’s 86.4 mile marker at about 9:10 a.m., State Police said in a statement Sunday. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.