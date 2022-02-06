Avalanche danger high Sunday following storm

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center in New Hampshire warned Sunday of the dangers of traveling in and around avalanche terrain, as wind and new snow combined to create treacherous conditions for skiers.
The center’s daily forecast warned that avalanche danger in upper and middle elevation areas was “considerable,” the third-highest level of warning on its danger scale. In lower elevations, the risk fell to “moderate.”
The risk was increased because of high winds and recent snow accumulations, the center said. On Friday, Mount Washington, situated among the White Mountains, received more than a foot of snow as New England was blanketed by an icy winter storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas above 3,000 feet in elevation pose the greatest risk for travelers and skiers, the center said.
“In these areas, large avalanches could happen naturally or from the weight of a person. Sound decision-making, knowledge, and safe travel techniques are necessary for safe travel in and around avalanche terrain today,” the forecast said.
On Dec. 5, a solo skier triggered a “soft slab avalanche” and was carried a short distance. Later, the skier triggered a second avalanche and was carried 800 vertical feet before landing unharmed atop the snow, officials said.
