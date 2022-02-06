Boston police march in honor of fellow officer John O’Keefe during wake in Braintree

Hundreds of people lined up outside St. Francis of Assisi Church, where a wake was held for O’Keefe, who died on Jan. 29. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the church, according to an obituary, and the officer will be buried in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

O’Keefe, 46, a 16-year-veteran of the Boston Police Department, has been described by friends and colleagues as a family man.

BRAINTREE — A large US flag fluttered softly in the cold breeze and the sound of bagpipes filled the air late Sunday afternoon as hundreds of police officers from Boston and surrounding communities marched into a Braintree church to pay respect to Officer John O’Keefe, who died late last month.

About a dozen Boston police cruisers sat parked nearby on Washington Street Sunday, many with their blue and white lights flashing.

Hundreds of Boston Police officers line up to attend the wake for Boston Police officer John O'Keefe, III at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Sunday. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

As the sun descended, their lights pierced the dusk against red lights flashing from a pair of ladder trucks from the Braintree Fire Department parked in front of the church. The ladders extended into the sky and held up an American flag that the officers passed under as they lined up in two columns and marched into the church.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stood next to Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long and they both led the officers into the church. Wu and Long remained inside as the officers, including some from departments outside of Boston, entered and passed O’Keefe’s casket.

More than 300 people waited in line to attend the wake for Boston Police officer John O'Keefe, III at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Sunday. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Last week, a friend described O’Keefe as a “hero” who adopted his niece and nephew following the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law just months apart from separate medical conditions. An online fund-raiser created to support O’Keefe’s niece and nephew had raised more than $247,000 as of Sunday evening.

O’Keefe’s girlfriend, Karen A. Read, 41, allegedly played a role in his death and faces charges. Officials say Read hit him with a car near midnight and left him outside a home in Canton during a powerful snowstorm.

On Wednesday, she was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene after causing personal injury or death, and one misdemeanor, motor vehicle homicide. Read, an adjunct professor of finance at Bentley University in Waltham and an equity analyst at a financial firm, pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors said Read returned to the place where she had left him hours later and found the officer unconscious in the snow early in the morning of Jan. 29. After her arraignment, Read’s lawyer said she had “no criminal intent” and is innocent of the charges.

A police affidavit outlined a night of bar visits Friday that ended when Read dropped O’Keefe off at an after-party at a Canton home at 34 Fairview Road.

According to the affidavit, Read told a girlfriend she remembered little the next morning of the previous night’s alcohol-fueled events when she frantically began texting and calling O’Keefe to find out why he hadn’t returned to his Canton home.

When Read and two girlfriends found O’Keefe, he was face up and unconscious, according to the affidavit. Read said she lay on top of him in an attempt to warm his body and administered CPR, the affidavit said.

O’Keefe was pronounced dead later at Good Samaritan Hospital. The cause of death, prosecutors said, was skull fractures, with hypothermia a contributing factor.

