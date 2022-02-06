fb-pixel Skip to main content

Commuter rail train strikes empty car in Ashland

By Ava Sasani Globe Correspondent,Updated February 6, 2022, 24 minutes ago
A Honda Accord was badly damaged when a Worcester Line commuter rail train struck it in Ashland on Sunday evening.Ashland Fire Department

A Worcester Line commuter rail train struck an empty car that was stuck on the tracks in downtown Ashland on Sunday evening, forcing the closure of the Cherry Street crossing and causing the line to run nearly an hour behind schedule, officials said.

There were no injuries reported, the Ashland Fire Department said on Twitter.

Normal service had resumed on the line by about 8:45 p.m., but some further delays persisted into the night, the commuter rail said on Twitter.

Photos from the crash site posted on Twitter by the Ashland police and fire departments showed a Honda Accord that was mangled on its driver’s side and rested on the commuter rail tracks.

Keolis, the company that operates the commuter rail, is working with the Ashland Fire Department to clean up fuel that leaked from the car, according to Ashland police.

