Government properties among those fined for violating Boston’s snow removal ordinance following blizzard

Since the storm, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which is run by the state, racked up 18 tickets from city inspectors — worth a combined $2,400 in fines — as of Sunday, according to the city’s publicly available code enforcement violations data.

The fines came despite repeated entreaties from Mayor Michelle Wu, who called on residents to help crews and clear sidewalks and curb ramps after a historic bomb cyclone dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on the city.

Publicly owned properties in Boston — including sites run by the MBTA and the city — were fined thousands of dollars for violating the city’s snow removal ordinance in the days after the region was slammed by a powerful blizzard last weekend, according to city records.

That same data indicated 46 tickets were issued to 1010 Massachusetts Ave. in Roxbury, worth a combined $6,800 in fines, since the storm.

That city-owned building houses offices for several city agencies, including Boston Public Health Commission, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Inspectional Services Department, as well as the state Department of Transitional Assistance.

The Jan. 29 storm battered much of the nation’s Eastern Seaboard and left hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts without power.

“We’re used to snow and storms up here in Boston, but this was the record-setting storm,” Wu told reporters at a news conference held the day after the blizzard.

City rules require that people shovel a path at least 42 inches wide within hours and keep them clear of snow and ice after a storm. Wu warned that the city would issue fines if sidewalks were not cleared.

As of Sunday, city inspectors had issued a total of more than 1,100 tickets and nearly $103,000 in fines for failing to properly remove snow left by the storm, according to city data.

Most of the properties cited only received one ticket, according to the city data. Fines for residential properties range from $50 to $100, depending on the number of units, while commercial properties are issued $200 fines for not clearing snow from sidewalks, according to the city.

The data includes amounts for each fine issued for failing to clear snow from sidewalks, as well as for dumping snow into streets.

But it is limited.

The data lists only billing addresses, not the location of the violation, making it difficult to determine which city departments were ticketed.

Kelly Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the mayor, said in a statement Saturday night that the code enforcement violations for 1010 Massachusetts Ave. could include properties elsewhere in Boston that are managed by city departments housed in the building.

She said the city was compiling the addresses responsible for the violations sent to 1010 Massachusetts Ave. and would have more information Monday.

“City-owned properties are subject to the same standards for snow removal as every property within the City of Boston, and the City is currently working to improve snow clearance for the next time inclement weather hits,” Mitchell said in a statement Saturday night.

In South Boston, a path was carved through the snow along the Dorchester Avenue sidewalk outside its Cabot Yard and Maintenance Facility. By Sunday night, the sidewalk was cleared and salted.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, in a statement Saturday, said the MBTA and its contractors have been working around the clock to clear snow and ice from tracks, platforms, busways, parking lots, stairs, and sidewalks in more than 100 communities where the agency provides services.

“With the safety of transit users being a top priority, crews have been working very hard to clear snow and ice from paths of travel at and around MBTA stations,” Pesaturo said.

In Roxbury, the sidewalk in front of 1010 Massachusetts Ave. was scraped down to the concrete Sunday.

It was a different scene across on Proctor Street, a side street off of Massachusetts Avenue. There, a sidewalk running adjacent to a city-owned parking lot filled with vehicles, including a Boston Inspectional Services truck, was covered with snow. A few footprints were imprinted on the surface.

One man, who said Sunday at the spot that he frequently uses the snow-covered Proctor Street sidewalk, opted to use the cleared sidewalk on the other side of the street.

“It definitely feels like a hazard,” said the man, a resident of the area who asked not to be named. “We have people out here that push carts or use wheelchairs. How are they getting through?”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.