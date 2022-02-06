Malden man suffers life-threatening injuries in Swansea rollover crash

A 33-year-old Malden man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was ejected from his sport utility vehicle after it went off the road and crashed on Interstate 195 in Swansea on Saturday, State Police said.

The man was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS eastbound at about 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right edge of the road, down an embankment, and rolled over, State Police said in a statement Sunday. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, and then to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he was in critical condition.