Report: White House science adviser Lander apologized for behavior toward staff

“It’s my responsibility to set a respectful tone for our community. It’s clear that I have not lived up to this responsibility,” Lander wrote, according to POLITICO . “This is not only wrong, but also inconsistent with our Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy. It is never acceptable for me to speak that way. I am deeply sorry for my conduct. I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly or were present at the time.”

The apology came as POLITICO is investigating Lander, who heads the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, for his treatment of employees and colleagues, the news organization reported.

Eric Lander, President Biden’s chief science adviser who was previously the founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, apologized to his staff in an e-mail last week for speaking to them in a “disrespectful and demeaning way,” according to POLITICO .

As STAT News previously reported, the apology is the latest in a history of controversies involving Lander, who Biden appointed last year to a newly created cabinet position focused on science.

In 2018, social media erupted after Lander gave a toast to James Watson, one of the scientists who discovered the double-helix structure of DNA but later became known for having racist and misogynist views, according to STAT. Lander apologized in an e-mail to members of the Broad Institute and said “People who have called this out are correct. I was wrong to toast, and I’m sorry,” STAT reported.

Two years earlier, Lander faced attacks online for an essay he wrote about the history of the genome-editing technology CRISPR in which critics said he downplayed the role of two female scientists who were key to the project, according to STAT.

Lander’s nomination to Biden’s cabinet in January 2021 was met with mixed reactions. An organization called 500 Women Scientists wrote an essay published in Scientific American that said Lander “exemplifies the status quo” and his appointment “fails to meet the moment.”

“This was a chance to substantively address historical inequalities and transform harmful stereotypes by appointing someone with new perspectives into the top science adviser role,” the group wrote. “Despite a long list of supremely qualified people that could have held this position and inspired a whole new generation of scientists, the glass ceiling in American science remains intact.”

