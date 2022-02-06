After Jan. 6, Congress must fix the way America counts presidential votes

When a former president of the United States admits that he wanted to overturn an election he lost — and insists that his vice president had the authority to do just that — something is clearly amiss. And in this particular case, it has to do with an 1887 law that gave Trump reason to believe, albeit falsely , that Pence could have somehow rejected President Biden’s election victory.

Donald Trump has a long history of publicly admitting to violating the law, and that has not changed since he left the White House. In a statement last Sunday, the former president griped, yet again, about how Congress failed to do his bidding and reject the 2020 presidential election results. But this time, he was more transparent about his intent than usual. Mike Pence, he wrote , “could have overturned the Election!”

Advertisement

That law, the Electoral Count Act, provides Congress with a guide on how to deal with state election results in the event that they are disputed — a scenario that happened only once, in 1876, not 2020. But the antiquated law is ambiguous, confusing, maybe even unconstitutional, and in desperate need of clarification.

While much has been made about Jan. 6 and the very real and ongoing threat to democracy, Congress has yet to actually take on the law that provided a pretext for Trump to incite an attack on the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the election results. That may soon change now that a group of senators has introduced legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act. And while the filibuster stood in the way of election reform before, this effort seems to have bipartisan support and could potentially surpass the 60-vote threshold needed to bring the bill to a floor vote. With Trump seemingly preparing for a 2024 presidential run, Congress should waste no time in passing this bill.

Advertisement

As it stands, the Electoral Count Act lays out the process Congress takes to certify presidential election results. The vice president is tasked with presiding over the counting of the electoral votes — and hearing any objections — though it’s largely agreed upon that the vice president’s role is purely ceremonial and that they do not, in fact, have the power to name whoever they please to be the next president. But the law is somewhat vague and does leave some room for misinterpreting the vice president’s powers. That’s why the reform bill would make clear that the vice president has no path to throwing out electoral votes on their own.

The bill would also make it harder for lawmakers to conspire to reject a given state’s election results, by increasing the number of members it would require to bring an objection to a vote in both the House and Senate. In 2020, it only required two members — one from each chamber — to consider an objection. The proposed bill would increase that threshold to a third of members in each chamber. While a whopping 147 Republicans still voted to overturn the election in 2020, neither the House nor the Senate would have had enough votes to meet the one-third threshold that would be required by the proposed bill. The Senate in particular, with eight members voting to object, would have fallen far too short.

Advertisement

Other weaknesses of the electoral process that would be addressed by the bill include a provision that would explicitly bar state legislatures from appointing electors after Election Day in an effort to reject the voters’ will, something that some Trump supporters had urged Republican-controlled legislatures to do in 2020.

To be sure, reforming the Electoral Count Act is an extremely narrow fix that leaves out a whole range of unanswered flaws in American elections, like gerrymandering, dark money, or the rollback of voting rights that are currently underway in many Republican states. That’s why this legislation should not be viewed as a proposal in lieu of the voting rights bill that recently failed in the Senate, but as a response to Jan. 6 and a means to ensure that no ambiguity exists about the proper role of Congress, state legislatures, and the vice president in counting and certifying election results.

So far, despite being the target of a deadly attack, Congress has not passed a single piece of legislation that would address the chain of events that has already led to one insurrection attempt, and the legal ambiguities that could conceivably lead to another. Ideally, Congress would be enacting much more far-reaching ethics reforms in the wake of the Trump presidency. But reforming the law regarding the counting of electoral votes would at least be a start.

Advertisement

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.