Gaining a sparkling clarity from ‘daylighting’ the Muddy River

A good local example is the Justine Mee Liff Park near the Fenway. First it was part of the Muddy River designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. Then it was a parking lot for Sears. Then in 1996, Mother Nature had her say, flooding the Muddy River and the Kenmore subway station, disabling the Green Line of the MBTA for weeks at great impact to Boston. Now, through “daylighting” the Muddy River, we have the Liff Park, adding wonder, joy, and value to the people and the area.

Miles Howard’s article “Set the underground rivers free” (Ideas, Jan. 23) recounts stories of uncovering lost urban rivers across the country, which has added financial and spiritual value to our urban communities. As we know, nature suffers when it gets in the way of progress. Yet nature has the last say.

Nature has the last say, as it should be

Advertisement

Despite this, the practice of so-called progress over nature continues. The success of the Liff Park has attracted developers that usually want to build out every square inch, with limited trees or green amenities, adding to greater congestion and climate impact. Once again, Mother Nature is wondering when we will ever learn.

Jeff Cook

Coordinator

Trustees Collaborative for Parks and Open Space

Brookline





Charlesgate project would be transformative

I was delighted to see Miles Howard’s “Set the underground rivers free.” The Charlesgate Alliance and our partners at the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and the Esplanade Association are working hard to advocate for daylighting the underground portion of the Muddy River at Charlesgate. Architects Marie and Dan Adams of Landing Studio have developed beautiful and practical plans that will liberate the mouth of the Muddy from culverts currently under Storrow Drive. The project will also free more than 12 acres of currently unusable center-city riverfront parkland for the people of the Commonwealth and the area’s many visitors to use and enjoy.

Advertisement

This project will be paid for largely with federal highway infrastructure funding. It will create well-paying jobs, rebuild failing roads and bridges, and restore long-lost connections that Fredrick Law Olmsted designed to unite the Emerald Necklace and the Charles River Esplanade into a single, fully integrated regional park system. It will also allow the Muddy River to perform the ecological and flood storage functions Olmsted designed.

The Charlesgate Revitalization Project is uncontroversial and will be a huge win for everybody. We urge Governor Baker to embrace this transformative green infrastructure project and support it with the necessary funding.

H. Parker James

Cofounder and board member

The Charlesgate Alliance

Boston





This is a golden opportunity for a wider greenway network

Made clear by Miles Howard’s “Set the underground rivers free,” it’s evident that from the Mystic River to the Neponset River, metro Boston’s allure stems from its waterways and their edges, creating one of Boston’s best amenities: our greenways.

We envision more than 200 miles of greenways providing and promoting mobility and access throughout Greater Boston. At LivableStreets Alliance, the Emerald Network is working to make that vision a reality.

Currently, there are a number of transportation projects occurring near and along the Charles River, such as the work at Memorial Drive, the Allston I-90 Multimodal Project, and the Roxbury to Fenway Connector. These projects, in tandem with the redesign of Storrow Drive and daylighting the Muddy River, provide a unique opportunity for local and state agencies to align missed opportunities of the past and make beloved greenways along the Charles more seamless and intuitive to navigate.

Advertisement

In addition to stormwater management and climate change mitigation, restoring our waterways provides a path for how we walk, roll, and gather by our rivers and their green spaces that is safer and more enjoyable.

With community, municipal, and agency support, we must work with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to unlock the regional benefits of daylighting the Muddy. This is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Ambar Johnson

Program director

LivableStreets Alliance

Cambridge