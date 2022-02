Maybe anti-vax leader Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently complained about COVID-19 lockdowns being worse than the restrictive sufferings of Anne Frank, should take a trip to Amsterdam one day. There he could visit the Anne Frank House and see the small room in an attic where a young Jewish girl hid for two years before being captured and murdered by the Nazis. No iPads, cable TV, Zoom, DoorDash — just a pencil and a notebook.

Harry Eisenberg