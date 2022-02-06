Amelia Hanscom, Andover girls’ basketball swat away Central Catholic in Merrimack Valley Conference showdown

After missing two free throws with 15 seconds to play, Hanscom couldn’t help but think back to last year’s Merrimack Valley Cup, in which missed free throws at the end of regulation helped the Raiders come back and win the conference title in overtime.

With less than 10 seconds remaining, the 5-foot-11-inch Hanscom blocked a fadeaway jumper by Ashley Dinges, securing a 49-47 Merrimack Valley Conference Large Division win for the second-ranked Andover girls’ basketball team over No. 8 Central Catholic.

Amelia Hanscom could not be stopped with the ball in her hands. But the biggest moment Sunday night for the Andover junior came at the defensive end against Central Catholic.

“I knew that I needed to do whatever I could on the defensive end to make sure that we secure this win,” Hanscom said. “I just put my hands straight up and we ended up getting the win.”

Hanscom filled the stat sheet (24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks), asserting herself on the block and outmuscling defenders to maneuver into finding clean looks at the basket for Andover (12-0).

“I thought Amelia played great,” Andover coach Alan Hibino said. “Establishing herself on the block is kind of an old school, throwback, big guard. She gets to her position and does her thing.”

Hanscom frequently weaved between two defenders for layup opportunities, finding great success off the dribble.

“I felt really good tonight,” Hanscom said. “People encourage me to make more perimeter shots, but I’m in my zone when I’m on the block. I was just making my moves and seeing what was falling for me.”

Andover's Anna Foley (right) is surounded by Central Catholic defenders, but still managed to get her shot off. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The matchup was close throughout, with Andover maintaining a lead in the first half to take a four-point lead into the break. The Raiders (10-4) clawed back in the third quarter on the back of four 3-pointers, tying the game at 36.

Dinges, a sophomore, totaled 25 points and 9 rebounds, showcasing a smooth jumper and converting offensive rebounds into put-backs.

“You could feel the tide turn and we just said, ‘You got to get stops and rebounds’,” Hibino said. “I thought they were getting us on the offensive glass. We just tried to have that attacking mentality. Credit to Central, this is what high school basketball is all about.”

Hanscom and junior Anna Foley (13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks) refused to back down offensively, even as the Raiders packed it in tighter and cut down driving lanes to propel the Warriors ahead in the final frame.

“I’ve always known it, but this just reinforces that we are a resilient group and we play team basketball,” Hanscom said.

Andover's Michaela Buckley (left) sneaks in from behind and steals the ball from Central Catholic's Leah Deleon. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

East Bridgewater 60, Mashpee 37 — Sophie Bradbury (17 points), Haley Murphy (11 points) and Allie Pechulis (11 points) powered the No. 16 Vikings (13-1) to victory in South Shore League action.

Franklin 62, Attleboro 31 — Junior forward Katie Peterson led the way with a game-high 15 points for the top-ranked Panthers (11-0) in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex win. Senior forward Stefany Padula contributed 10 points, and senior forward Brigid Earley recorded 7 points and 3 blocks.

South Shore Voc-Tech 66, Holbrook 41 — Ellery Campbell posted 34 points and 14 rebounds for the Vikings (12-2) in the Mayflower road win. Mia Bradshaw added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Collins scored 12 points.

Westwood 41, Hopkinton 40 — Haley Jacobson netted 18 points to lift the Wolverines (8-4) to a narrow Tri-Valley League win on the road.

Boys’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 66, Duxbury 62 — Junior Josh Campbell’s team-high 22 points helped the Bishops (11-5) prevail in overtime at home. Kevin Hamilton added 13 points and 10 rebounds in the nonleague win.

Arlington 62, Waltham 61 — Senior Will Tsafack (24 points) score the winner with .06 seconds left to lift the Spy Ponders (6-8) to the nonleague victory.

Beverly 90, Catholic Memorial 63 — The 10th-ranked Panthers moved to 15-0 behind 31 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists from sophomore Ryder Frost. Gabe Copeland compiled 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Bourne 64, Diman 50 — Dominic Quelle and Nathan Reynolds each tallied 14 points and every Bourne player scored in the senior day nonleague win for the Canalmen (5-7).

Dighton-Rehoboth 68, Bishop Connolly 47 — Senior forward Ryan Ouellette scored 22 points and senior guard Myles Mendoza put up 16 for the Falcons (9-5) in the nonleague win.

Foxborough 72, King Philip 60 — Dylan Gordon racked up 36 points as the Warriors (6-6) picked up a Hockomock League win at home.

Mansfield 59, Natick 44 — Junior guard Chris Hill scored 21 points to lead the fifth-ranked Hornets (11-3) to the nonconference triumph.

Peabody 74, Danvers 50 — Sophomore guard Anthony Forte scored 21 points and junior guard Danny Barrett added 10 points as the Tanners (10-5) took the Northeastern Conference win.

Taunton 60, New Bedford 48 — Senior guard Trent Santos (23 points) led the Tigers (13-1) in the nonleague win. Senior forward Faisal Mass and senior guard Tristan Herry each chipped in 12 points.

Walpole 77, Gloucester 56 — Senior Louie Jennings scored 20 points to lead the visiting Timberwolves (8-5) to a nonleague victory.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.