Celtics make it five straight wins with cruise over East-worst Orlando

Jaylen Brown had 26 points for the Celtics, with two coming on a ferocious, one-handed slam over Orlando’s Mo Bamba that served as a microcosm for how these past few weeks have gone. Dennis Schröder, whose name continues to be floated in trade rumors ahead of Thursday’s deadline, came off the bench and scored 22 points. Six Celtics reached double figures in scoring.

More impressively, it was the Celtics’ sixth wire-to-wire win of this stretch. In a seventh, they trailed the Pelicans, 2-0, and never trailed again.

ORLANDO — The Celtics’ string of dominance rolled on Sunday night, with another emphatic performance against another overmatched opponent. This time, the Orlando Magic were the victims, and they never really had a chance. Boston’s complete and thorough performance ended with a 116-83 win, its fifth in a row and its seventh in the last eight games.

Once again, however, the tone was set by a dominant defense. The Magic looked uneasy in some stretches and outright frazzled in others. They made just 35.8 percent of their shots and 5 of 26 (19.2 percent) 3-pointers.

With the win, Boston (30-25) pulled into a virtual three-way tie for sixth in the East with the Raptors (28-23) and Nets (29-24). The Celtics visit Brooklyn on Tuesday, and the Nets will be without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and perhaps James Harden.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Magic were held scoreless for the first four minutes, going 0 for 4 with a pair of turnovers. Orlando finished the quarter just 5 for 21 overall and 0 for 4 from the 3-point line. The Celtics’ defense — and, to be fair, Orlando’s crummy offense — helped Boston overcome a slow start of its own. The Celtics led, 21-15, after the first quarter despite making just 1 of 13 3-point attempts. There have been many games this year when they were unable to bounce back from grisly outside shooting.

⋅ After going nine deep by adding Romeo Langford to the rotation against the Pistons, coach Ime Udoka went back to an eight-man group in the first half. He said before the game he wasn’t pleased with how the backups coughed up a good chunk of Boston’s 24-point fourth-quarter lead against Detroit; that could have factored into his decision.

That near-collapse by the backups may have been on Udoka’s mind in the fourth quarter, too. The Celtics had a 22-point lead with seven minutes left, but Udoka stuck with his regulars. He ultimately emptied his bench with five minutes to play, after the advantage had been stretched to 27. This time, the end was considerably less stressful, with Payton Pritchard even throwing down the first dunk of his career.

⋅ It was the second game in a row in which the Celtics took a double-digit halftime lead despite Tatum having little impact as a scorer. He was 1 for 7 with three points, but did find other ways to get involved, as evidenced by his five first-half assists. Regardless, it’s a good sign for the Celtics they’ve been able to thrive even when their leading scorer is scuffling.

⋅ Schröder, the Boston player most likely to be traded, was on the attack in the second quarter, when he scored nine of his 11 first-half points. Udoka said this week that he won’t make rotation decisions based on potential roster moves, but this game certainly didn’t hurt Schröder’s trade value.

⋅ Robert Williams dealt with some foul trouble, but Al Horford stepped into an expanded role and had one of his more complete games of the year. He was patient whenever he received a chance in the mid-range area or the post. Horford finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Adam Himmelsbach