China reports 10 COVID-19 cases among people involved with Olympics

By Bloomberg News Bloomberg,Updated February 6, 2022, 37 minutes ago
A large Olympic ring logo is seen inside the stadium as performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.Adam Pretty/Getty

(Bloomberg) -- China reported 10 new Covid infections among Olympic athletes and officials arriving at the airport, and in the “closed-loop” system, the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympics said in a statement on Sunday.

The new daily infections dropped to almost a quarter of the level a day earlier, when a pickup in cases was reported as more Olympic-related personnel arrived for the games.

The drop-off in arrivals helped Beijing contain the rise of new cases, said Han Zirong, vice president and secretary-general of the committee.”The full confirmed level of positive cases will be maintained at a relatively low level.”

Beijing has isolated about 2,900 athletes and participants in a tightly controlled bubble of transportation, accommodation and venues, and it also limited ticket sales as it persists with its covid-zero policy. The Olympics organizing committee vowed at a press conference on Saturday to ensure health safety for the games and said no outbreak of the virus had been reported in the contained area.

Among the latest infections are six athletes and team officials, and journalists and diplomats.

There have been a total of 363 infections found among people involved with the Games since the count began on Jan. 23, according to the tally published by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympics


