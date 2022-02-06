China reports 10 COVID-19 cases among people involved with Olympics

(Bloomberg) -- China reported 10 new Covid infections among Olympic athletes and officials arriving at the airport, and in the “closed-loop” system, the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympics said in a statement on Sunday.

The new daily infections dropped to almost a quarter of the level a day earlier, when a pickup in cases was reported as more Olympic-related personnel arrived for the games.

The drop-off in arrivals helped Beijing contain the rise of new cases, said Han Zirong, vice president and secretary-general of the committee.”The full confirmed level of positive cases will be maintained at a relatively low level.”