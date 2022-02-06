Former coach’s presence felt as Shawsheen wins another state vocational wrestling championship

Donovan, the Rams’ longtime coach, died in October, and there have been discussions about naming the annual state vocational tournament after him. This year, for the first time, the Outstanding Wrestler awards — which went to Shawsheen freshman Brayton Carbone and Monty Tech senior Xavian Natal — bore his name.

It was the first one without coach Mark “Dunnie” Donovan.

NEW BEDFORD — Shawsheen has won 14 of the last 15 VoTech state wrestling championships, but this one was different.

“For us, it was all about coach Donovan,” Shawsheen assistant coach Brian Tildsley said. “It was winning a title for him. It was a big deal for us to come in and win this.”

Shawsheen — which went home with two individuals champions, two second-place finishes and two third-place showings despite bringing just 12 wrestlers — needed just about all of its 204 team points, holding off late surges from Monty Tech (192) and Whittier (191) in the Walter Z. Janiak Field House at Greater New Bedford.

“It was a really gutsy performance by the kids,” Tildsley said. “Everybody really performed well and wrestled tough.”

The Rams were led by Carbone, who pinned his way through the 106-pound bracket, and fellow freshman Sid Tildsley, who improved to 31-0 with an 11-1 major decision win in the 132-pound final. Caleb Caceres (138), Lucien Tremblay (120) and Xavier Santiago (220) finished second in their respective classes.

Four wrestlers pinned their way through the tournament: Carbone, Monty Tech’s Jonah Paulino (126), Essex Tech/Masco’s Ian Darling (138) and Natal, who pinned all four of his opponents at 160 pounds in less than 47 seconds.

Other winners were: Monty Tech’s Isiac Paulino (113), Northeast/Bishop Fenwick’s Luke Connolly (120), Bristol Aggie/Dighton-Rehoboth’s Alex Tornellini (145), Northeast/Fenwick’s Jacob Vargas (152), Pathfinder’s Bobby Burke (170), Whittier’s Jyzaiah Ferreira (182), Bristol Aggie/D-R’s Richard McGreery (195), Whittier’s Jeremy Rousseau (220) and Tri-County’s Bret Mathews Millis (285).