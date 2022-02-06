Jessie Diggins comes into the Beijing Olympics with high expectations but she’s keeping a level head

It was an unprecedented win for US cross-country skiing, but far from a fluke. Diggins, who first won a team sprint World Championship in 2013 with Randall, has continued to progress as an elite talent. In 2021, she became the first American to win the prestigious Tour de Ski, and ended her season as the overall World Cup champion (the first American woman to do so).

Diggins, 30, is one of the stars of Team USA at the Beijing Winter Games. It’s a status partly born from her dramatic win at PyeongChang in 2018, when she — along with teammate Kikkan Randall in the team sprint — delivered an iconic Olympic moment. Diggins’s come-from-behind charge to the finish line (and victory) was immortalized by NBC commentator Chad Salmela’s call of, “ Here comes Diggins! ”

Four years after anchoring the United States cross-country ski team’s first Olympic gold medal, Jessie Diggins is once again ready to race on the sport’s biggest stage.

When not preparing for the Olympics or racing in Europe for the annual World Cup season, Diggins (a Minnesota native) splits time between her home in South Boston — where she lives with her fiancé, Wade Poplawski — and Stratton, Vt., where she trains during the offseason.

Now a three-time Olympian, Diggins understands her success means a continued escalation of expectations. Still, she views the overall circumstances as similar to 2018.

“Heading into Sochi [in 2014], I was coming in as a world champion, but I felt that I didn’t have any eyes on me,” she said in a pre-Olympic press conference. “In PyeongChang it was different because I came in with a lot of eyes and pressure and expectations.”

“I know that in that way, Beijing will be the same. So it’s not a huge shift.”

Dealing with pressure has become a focus for Diggins as she’s reached higher levels of achievement in the sport.

Prioritizing her mental health has been a major focus, and a fundamental part of that has been dealing with other peoples’ expectations.

“There will never be a point where you are enough if you start listening to it,” Diggins said. “Because then it’ll be, ‘Well, you [reached the podium], why didn’t you win?’ And at some point it’ll be, ‘Why didn’t you win by more? Why wasn’t it more impressive?’ There’s no end point, and so it’s better to not let my self-worth be determined by anyone other than me.

“I think that’s easier said than done,” she added. “It’s obviously something I’m still working on with my sports psychologist, but I think it’s so important to say that I get to define what success looks like, and I’m the only one who gets to say that. Nobody else. So it’s important for me to set ahead of time what that means.”

Diggins will play a central role for the US team in multiple events. But while she’s a medal favorite, it’s not her measuring stick for a positive experience.

“For me, success at the Games means crossing the finish line with nothing left in the tank, and knowing beyond a shadow of a doubt that I left it all out there,” she said. “And I feel confident I can do that. The other thing success means is being a good teammate. Who are you off the snow? What kind of person are you? What do you stand for? How do you treat the people around you? That’s really important.”

In that regard, Diggins has involved herself in several causes she values and wants to bring attention to. In 2018, after revealing that she had previously struggled with an eating disorder, she partnered with The Emily Program, a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and providing care.

Diggins also has partnerships with Protect Our Winters (a nonprofit focused on climate change) and the Share Winter Foundation, which aims to provide children access to winter sports.

“The goal is let’s make this about more than just skiing,” she said. “That way, win, lose, or draw, you’ve taken this time that you had with the spotlight and actually done something with it.

“In that way, it’s great to be one of the stars of Team USA because that brings attention to mental health and climate change.

One inescapable difference between her previous Olympic experiences and Beijing is the ongoing COVID-19 safety measures.

For Diggins and her teammates, strict pandemic protocols remain an ever-present reality.

“It’s a lot,” she admitted. “I think you hear the phrase ‘out of an abundance of caution’ everywhere now, but I think what we’re doing is taking all the precautionary steps that we can.”

Yet while the COVID-19 requirements at the Olympics will force many athletes into unusually restrictive circumstances, Diggins sees it as a possible edge for the US team.

As she noted, the Americans are familiar with being away from their home in order to race.

“One of the strengths of the US team is that we’re on the road so much,” Diggins explained, pointing to the World Cup circuit which races almost exclusively in Europe. “So when it comes to traveling, not being able to go home, not being able to connect in person with friends, family, and loved ones, that’s not new for us.

“We’re kind of used to this more isolated world of COVID because that’s the reality for us when we’re on the road all winter long racing the World Cup,” she said. “In that way, we’re used to living out of a suitcase and we’re used to having to maybe change our travel plans last-minute, and I think that has perhaps prepared us quite a bit for Beijing.”