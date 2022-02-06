Miami goes new face again, chooses 49ers’ OC Mike McDaniel as its new head coach

Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.

McDaniel, who is biracial, replaces Brian Flores , who was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami.

The Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach Sunday, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason.

McDaniel worked under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for the past 11 seasons and gets his first shot as a head coach after only one year as offensive coordinator. He was credited for his role in developing San Francisco’s creative running game that featured receiver Deebo Samuel as a running back at times, along with other wrinkles. He could bring some of those to Miami to feature playmaking receiver Jaylen Waddle in even more creative ways.

The Dolphins struggled offensively this season despite finishing 9-8 in a roller-coaster campaign that featured a seven-game losing streak followed by a seven-game winning streak. Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled at times, and Miami ranked 22nd in scoring. The 49ers had a much more productive offense despite also having a quarterback with limitations in Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Yale-educated McDaniel got his coaching start on Mike Shanahan’s staff in Denver in 2005. He worked as an offensive assistant in Houston for in 2006-08 when Kyle Shanahan was on that staff. McDaniel then worked in Washington for three years with Mike Shanahan as coach and Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator before working under Kyle Shanahan when he was a coordinator in Cleveland and Atlanta.

McDaniel joined Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco in 2017 as run game coordinator and took over the offensive coordinator role this past season.

McDaniel becomes the 10th consecutive head-coach hire by the Dolphins to have exactly zero previous games as the person in charge of an NFL sideline, following Jim Bates, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Todd Bowles, Joe Philbin, Dan Campbell, Adam Gase, and Flores. (Bates, Bowles, and Campbell were all interim hires.)

The hiring of McDaniel leaves the NFL with four minority head coaches, with openings remaining in Houston and New Orleans. Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Robert Saleh of the Jets, and Washington’s Ron Rivera are the others.

The 49ers will receive two extra third-round picks the next two years as compensation for developing a minority head coach.

Mac Jones, AFC victorious in return (and Vegas debut) of NFL’s Pro Bowl

Justin Herbert hit Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the return of the Pro Bowl.

Patriots rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass, and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL’s annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Herbert won the offensive MVP award after passing for 98 yards and finding the Baltimore tight end for two TDs in the first half of the Los Angeles Chargers star’s first Pro Bowl appearance.

Maxx Crosby of the hometown Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP award with two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Kyler Murray passed for 160 yards and three touchdowns for the NFC. The Arizona star made it close when he hit Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook for a TD with 2:36 to play, trimming the AFC’s lead to six points.

Jones then got stopped on a scramble at the 2-minute warning, but kept running 55 more yards to the end zone and celebrated alone with the Griddy, pioneered by Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson. After learning his celebration was premature, Jones hit Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris for a first down on the next play to allow the AFC to run out the clock.

The AFC players took home $80,000 apiece, while the NFC got $40,000.

The Pro Bowl moved to Las Vegas for the first time after a four-year run in Orlando, and both teams treated it with all the seriousness it deserves: Tackling to the ground was rare while both teams effectively played two-hand touch, and neither defense put up more than a perfunctory pass rush.

In another attempt at violence-reducing innovation, the Pro Bowl was played with no kickoffs. The game started with the NFC offense on its own 15 in the so-called “spot and choose” method of eliminating dangerous kickoffs from football. The winner of the opening coin toss has the option to choose where to spot the ball on the field or whether to start the game with the ball.

Chicago swiped San Francisco’s special teams coordinator

Chicago hired Richard Hightower, San Francisco’s special teams coordinator, as its special teams coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus. He replaces Chris Tabor in Chicago, where Hightower was assistant special teams coach on John Fox’s staff in 2016.