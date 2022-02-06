Mikaela Shiffrin misses out on giant slalom medal, but still has four chances to make history

Mikaela Shiffrin will not get a chance to defend her gold medal in the giant slalom, but she still has four more chances to make history at the 2022 Winter Games.

In the first run of the giant slalom Monday morning (Sunday evening in Boston), Shiffrin lost her ski’s edge while coming around a gate, causing her to fall. She was disqualified, a rare result for the 26-year-old alpine skier.

“There’s going to be a huge element of just crossing your fingers in these Games,” Shiffrin said Friday. “It’s some of the steepest terrain I’ve ever experienced in my life.”