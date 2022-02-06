Mikaela Shiffrin misses out on giant slalom medal, but still has four chances to make history

Mikaela Shiffrin will not get a chance to defend her gold medal in the giant slalom, but she still has four more chances to make history at the 2022 Winter Games.
In the first run of the giant slalom Monday morning (Sunday evening in Boston), Shiffrin lost her ski’s edge while coming around a gate, causing her to fall. She was disqualified, a rare result for the 26-year-old alpine skier.
“There’s going to be a huge element of just crossing your fingers in these Games,” Shiffrin said Friday. “It’s some of the steepest terrain I’ve ever experienced in my life.”
Monday’s performance marked the first time since January 2018 that Shiffrin was unable to finish a run in giant slalom, snapping a 30-race streak. Over the course of her 11-season career, Shiffrin has skied out only 14 times in 229 World Cup, Olympic, and World Championship races.
The giant slalom was Shiffrin’s first event in Beijing. She is also scheduled to compete in the slalom Wednesday, the Super-G Friday, the downhill Feb. 15, and the combined Feb. 17.
Shiffrin has three Olympic medals — a gold in the slalom in 2014, a gold in the giant slalom in 2018, and a silver in the combined in 2018.
If she reaches the podium in any of her remaining events, she will tie now-retired Julia Mancuso for the most Olympic medals by a female American alpine skier. If she earns a gold, she will hold the record for most by any American alpine skier.
