No better sports rivalry than the one between the US and Canada in women’s hockey

It’ll be just after noon Beijing time on Tuesday when these two archrivals meet in their group finale. That’s 11 p.m. Monday night back home but the clock doesn’t matter to the players. They’d happily suit up at that hour if they had to.

They memorized the date the moment the draw came out last fall. “You don’t have to mark that game on your calendar twice,” said US women’s ice hockey captain Kendall Coyne Schofield. The Americans and Canadians knew they were going to meet in these Olympics at least once and almost certainly twice. All they needed to know was the faceoff time.

“Every time we play against them it’s so heated, it’s competitive, it’s aggressive,” said Canadian forward Rebecca Johnston, who’s playing in her fourth Games. “Everyone loves to watch it. I can play against them every day and still be excited every day to play them.”

For the last three decades there has been no more enthralling international sports rivalry than this one. Since the first world championships in 1990 the US and Canada have met in every final but one. At Olympus they’ve met for the gold medal in five of the six tournaments since the inaugural one at Nagano in 1998.

As often as not the result comes down to a bounce of the puck. Six of their eight Olympic encounters, including prelims, have been decided by one goal. Half of their games in the global tournament have come down to one goal. Ten went to overtime and three of those to shootouts.

“Canada and the US, we share a special bond,” said US forward Hilary Knight, who also is playing in her fourth Games. “And that makes for great hockey and a beautiful rivalry.”

Not that it always has been a cordial one. In its earlier days players from one side made a point of avoiding those from the other when they were staying in the same hotel. From time to time trash was talked. There was an unsubstantiated rumor that the Americans once stomped on the Maple Leaf flag in their dressing room.

If they’ve since become more like frenemies it may be because they know one another much better. Virtually all of the Canadians now play for US college varsities where they bond closely with their American teammates. After they played against each other in Salt Lake City Angela Ruggiero and Jennifer Botterill came back to co-captain Harvard’s squad.

“Definitely an intense rivalry, probably one of the greatest of all time,” said US defender Lee Stecklein. “A lot of history there, a lot of respect. It’s always a battle.”

At the beginning it was a lopsided battle. The Canadians won their first eight meetings in the global championship game. But the Americans have had much the better of it in recent decades, claiming eight of the last 10 crowns.

That’s what made their shortfalls at Olympus so wrenching. Three times in a row — in 2006, 2010 and 2014 — the Yanks came in as world champions. In Turin they lost to the Swedes in the semis. In Vancouver they were shut out by the Canadians in the final. In Sochi they lost to them in overtime.

The 2010 loss particularly rankled. After accepting their gold medals the Canadians came back out on home ice to celebrate, puffing cigars and swilling champagne and beer. But the subsequent US defeat in Sochi was excruciating.

The Americans all but had the gold medal clinched, leading by two goals with less than four minutes to play. The Canadians pulled their goalie, drew even in the final minute of regulation, then won in overtime on a 5-on-3 power play.

So the PyeongChang triumph was particularly sweet. After losing to the Canadians in the prelims the US came from behind in the final to force overtime and win in a shootout. It was not so much a victory as it was a catharsis.

“How many opportunities to mentally just cave?” mused US forward Gigi Marvin. “How many times? And we didn’t. We crushed the fear and crushed the doubt and just trusted in what was to come.”

The Canadians are the only rivals who can bring out those emotions from the Americans and vice versa. They push each other to greatness, as harrowing as that experience usually is.

There simply is nobody else who can challenge them. “I really believe Canada and the US are playing on a different planet right now,” observed Czech coach Tomas Pacina.

They’ve been alone on that planet since the beginning. Finland, perennially the world’s third-best team, never has beaten either country at the Games and lost, 5-2, to the Americans and 11-1 to the Canadians in Beijing.

The North American dominance once was so complete that the IOC considered eliminating the tournament a dozen years ago after the Canadians beat the Slovaks, 18-0, and the Swedes, 13-0, and the US hammered the Russians, 13-0, and the Chinese 12-1.

The present format, which places the best five teams in the same prelim group, is designed to avoid those unsightly beatdowns as much as possible. Since all five are guaranteed quarterfinal spots the prelims are merely for seeding purposes. That doesn’t mean that the Americans and Canadians won’t have at each other with their customary passion and pugnacity.

Their Tuesday meeting will pit the defending champions against the reigning world titlists. If history holds it’ll only be a prelude to an expected rematch for the gold medal on Feb. 17. That date has been penciled in and circled, too.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.