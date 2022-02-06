fb-pixel Skip to main content
Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas following Pro Bowl

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated February 6, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Alvin Kamara (right) has made the Pro Bowl in five straight seasons.Ethan Miller/Getty

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas, hours after he played in the Pro Bowl, for what the Las Vegas Police termed “battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.”

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a person at a local hospital reported being battered at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. Following an investigation, Kamara, 26, was located and arrested without incident.

Kamara caught four passes for 23 yards in the game, which concluded approximately three hours before the alleged assault was reported.


