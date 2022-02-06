Steve Nash: James Harden not on trading block

Pulling off a major move before the NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert in a trade with Indiana. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal shortly before the teams played. The Cavs have moved into playoff position and believe they can win the Eastern Conference title. They’ve been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help after losing guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries. LeVert is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists for the disappointing Pacers, who are 19-35 and already thinking about their future ... Shirley Cuban , the mother of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban , has died, her son Brian Cuban said. She was 84.

James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday’s deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have the best chance to win with James.” Harden has missed two games with a left hamstring injury and has been the subject of trade rumors, including a possible deal to send him to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons . Nash said Harden’s hamstring is tightness, not a strain, and he has lost strength in the ligament. “ Harden has missed 10 games in his first full season with Brooklyn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No.10 UConn women rout No. 7 Tennessee

Freshman Azzi Fudd made the most of her first start with a stellar effort against visiting Tennessee. She scored a career-high 25 points to help No. 10 UConn beat the seventh-ranked Lady Vols 75-56 . Fudd was playing in only her eighth game this season after injuring her foot in late November. She just returned a few games ago. This was the 25th meeting in the storied series that was renewed in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus.

Providence men win, Georgetown drops school-record 11th in row

Jared Bynum scored a career-high 32 points and No. 15 Providence won its seventh in a row, beating host Georgetown 71-52 and sending the Hoyas to their school-record 11th straight loss. The Friars (20-2, 10-1 Big East) completed a season sweep of the sputtering Hoyas and have won 12 of 15 against their longtime conference rival since 2015. Bynum had only five points at halftime, but personally outscored Georgetown 27-22 in the second half. Aminu Mohammed had 18 points for the Hoyas (6-15, 0-10). Georgetown is nine games under .500 for the first time since going 3-23 in 1971-72, the season before Hall of Fame coach John Thompson Jr. began his Hoyas career ... Valencia Myers finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to help host Florida State beat No. 20 Notre Dame for the first time in program history 70-65.

HOCKEY

Jack Hughes placed on COVID-19 protocol after All-Star weekend

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league’s All-Star festivities in Las Vegas. The Devils announced the move on Sunday. The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season ... The Boston Pride lost a second-straight game to the Connecticut Whale, falling 6-1 in a women’s Premiere Hockey Federation matchup at Warrior Ice Arena. Connecticut remained hot, winning for the eighth time in a row. The Whale had six different players score while Sammy Davis scored the Pride’s lone goal in the second period. Pride goalies Lovisa Selander and Victoria Hanson surrendered three goals each while combining for 18 saves on 24 shots on goal. The Pride had 35 shots on goal with Whale’s goalie Abbie Ives coming through with 34 saves.

MISCELLANY

Alexander Bublike stuns No.3 Alexander Zverev

Alexander Bublik upset the odds by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final for his first career title. In doing so the 24-year-old Kazakhstani stopped the 2020 US Open runner-up Zverev from winning his 20th career title. Bublik had lost his four previous finals but proved too strong ... The New England Revolution fell to the LA Galaxy, 4-0, on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in their final friendly match of the preseason. New England’s starting lineup featured two changes from last Saturday’s friendly against Los Angeles FC, with former Galaxy player Sebastian Lletget and 16-year-old homegrown player Noel Buck starting in place of midfielders Wilfrid Kaptoum and Arnór Traustason Marc Overmars abruptly quit as director of football at Dutch champion Ajax after apologizing for sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues. Overmars, a renowned winger in his playing days for Ajax, Arsenal, Barcelona, and the Netherlands, said he was “ashamed” after being confronted by the club in the last week about his behavior.

