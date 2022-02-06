Tuukka Rask’s status the biggest Bruins question coming off the All-Star break

That’s certainly a workload worthy of three goalies, but that’s not how the netminding math works at the NHL level. One net is not comfortably divisible by three.

The Bruins return to work Monday morning in Brighton fresh off their five-day All-Star break, their goaltending the first order of business to get straight with a remaining regular-season calendar that calls for 39 games over 81 days.

Tuukka Rask, his return from off-season hip surgery anything but the shortest distance between two posts, was sidelined during the club’s three-game road trip , and then again at home Tuesday vs. Seattle.

According to coach Bruce Cassidy, he was uncertain what Rask’s “setback” would portend in the immediate, and he did not rule out the suggestion the 34-year-old backstop could report to AHL Providence for a conditioning tuneup.

“He’d have to agree to that,” noted Cassidy.

If Rask is willing to take that one step back, the WannaBs play Rochester on Friday in Providence, and they’re also at home twice next weekend (Friday, Sunday). Any or all of those would be good chances to build back his form.

It’s also possible Rask healed up during the recent rest and rehab, and will be good to go again when the lights flip on at Warrior Arena. If so, Cassidy would be expected to move forward, beginning with Tuesday’s visit by the Pens, with his Linus Ullmark-Rask tandem, and rookie Jeremy Swayman would be optioned back to Providence.

Prior to leaving for the break, Cassidy was short on specifics, but made it sound as if Rask was experiencing unexpected issues related to summer surgery on his hip labrum. Rask was confident, upon his first start back with the varsity Jan. 13, that he was fully healed and expected all — other than some expected hiccups due to rust and timing — to be fine.

In his four starts, Rask didn’t appear to be laboring, unlike both playoff rounds last spring vs. the Caps and Isles. But overall, his game was dull, with bloated numbers (2-2-0, 4.28 goals against, .844 save percentage).

Those point to Ullmark and Swayman being the duo this week, with games against the Pens, Canes (Thursday), and Sens (Saturday). The net would be covered, and Rask allowed the time to iron out issues, be it during practice sessions here and/or games with the WannaBs.

It looks like that is where he should have started.

Back of the back-line pack

The Bruins used 11 defensemen in the first half. A large number, for sure, but in line with Florida (11), Tampa Bay (11), and Toronto (10) in division.

The other three clubs have squeezed more offense out of their backline crew. Through 43 games, the Black-and-Gold blueliners cobbled together a 21-58—79 line, trailing the Panthers (25-105—113), Lightning (21-92—113), and Leafs (13-73—86) just as they do in the Atlantic.

Still without peer

Captain Patrice Bergeron, the lone Bruins rep in Vegas during All-Star weekend, remains a marvel at the faceoff dot. Patrice The Thief, 36, leads the league in total faceoffs (973), as well as wins (613) and success rate (63.0 percent).

It’s the last that matters most, of course, and among the 11 other players who’ve taken a minimum 750 faceoffs, the closest to Bergeron has been Chicago’s Jonathan Toews (58.6), followed by LA’s Anze Kopitar (56.5) and St. Louis’ Ryan O’Reilly (56.4).

Like the rest of the league, the Bruins centers have some catching up to do. No. 4 center Tomas Nosek was the best of the supporting cast, delivering at 53.2 pct. Erik Haula, the No. 2 pivot since Jan. 1, clocked in at 50.8. Charlie Coyle, the third line pivot, struggled at 46.9.

Tests take a holiday

Haula is expected back on the job Monday morning after missing last Sunday’s trip-closer in Dallas when he tested positive for COVID . . . Like the rest of the league, the Bruins will undergo their final team-wide COVID screen prior to Monday’s workout, with all subsequent team-administered testing only for players and staff who present with symptoms . . . Cassidy moved struggling Craig Smith around the order during the road trip, and the veteran right winger connected for the lone goal in Sunday’s loss in Dallas before going without a point again Tuesday in the trimming of the Kraken. Assuming Cassidy restores the Taylor Hall-Haula-David Pastrnak trio, that would mean Smith returns to first-line duty with Brad Marchand and Bergeron or slips down to ride with Jake DeBrusk and Coyle. The No. 1 RW spot then would be filled by either Nick Foligno (due back from injury) or Oskar Steen . . . Marchand had two assists against Seattle, but it was obvious he was hindered by the shoulder injury he sustained Jan. 20 vs. Washington. No one stood to benefit more from the break than Marchand, who closed out the first half yet again tops in scoring on the team (21-28—49). With a team-high 55 penalty minutes, the Li’l Ball O’Hate also is on course to post his first 100-plus PIM season.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.