US wins silver in figure skating team event

For the next four minutes, they sailed almost seamlessly through a routine that included challenging twizzles and lifts, smiling wide at the end — knowing they probably had managed to save the silver medal. Minutes later, their hunch was confirmed when the judges announced a score of 129.07, giving them a surprising victory in the event over the acclaimed team of Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

BEIJING — The US ice dance team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates skated onto the ice at Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday morning needing to do something big to save the Americans’ first silver medal ever in the figure skating team event.

‘’It’s been a great day,’’ Chock said. ‘’It was really an incredible honor to be able to step up for the team and put in the best effort we were capable of.’’

As remarkable as it was, Chock and Bates’s win wasn’t enough to propel the US squad (65 points) past the Russians (74) for the gold. (Japan finished third with 63.) Still, it was the Americans’ best showing in the three Olympics that the team event has been a part of the Games. They won bronze in the previous two Olympics.

This was the Russians’ second team gold in three Olympics, having won in 2014. Canada prevailed in 2018.

The Americans seemed elated with their silver, which was probably the best they could have expected. They had hopes of winning gold after a strong first day Friday, when Nathan Chen won the men’s individual short program with an almost-flawless showing and the team of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the rhythm dance.

But that Day One lead disappeared during Sunday’s second session when Karen Chen struggled to a fifth-place finish in her short program. The collapse continued Monday morning when the US pairs team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who finished a strong third in Friday’s short program, were not as sharp. They stumbled several times, the most glaring being a slip by Knierim where she had to brace herself with a hand on the ice to prevent a fall. She also under-rotated on a triple Salchow, costing them valuable points and dropping the US squad into a tie for second with Japan.

But that was before Chock and Bates saved the silver medal.

‘’I think it was hard to be completely oblivious to the nature of the scores,’’ Bates said. ‘’At the end of the day, we just focused on what we could do to contribute in a significant way. We knew we could win the free dance.’’

Later, he was asked whether he was disappointed that the Americans wouldn’t win gold.

‘’We’re celebrating silver,’’ he said. ‘’Winning a silver medal is an achievement.’’

Karen Chen followed Chock and Bates with a redemptive 131.52 score in the women’s free skate, but by then silver had been assured. Russian Kamila Valieva, 15, won the last event, becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump in the Olympics while doing so.



