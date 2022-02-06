fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Watch: Mac Jones dance at the Pro Bowl

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated February 6, 2022, 1 hour ago
Mac Jones had some fun during Pro Bowl week.Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones had himself a good time at the Pro Bowl Sunday.

Jones went 12-for-16 for 112 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow for a third-quarter scoring strike in the AFC’s 41-35 victory.

Jones also had the chance to show off his dance moves. In the fourth quarter, Jones escaped “pressure” — the game was largely played as glorified two-hand touch — and appeared to have rushed for a 71-yard touchdown. Officials blew the play dead, but that didn’t stop Jones from dancing after he reached the end zone.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

