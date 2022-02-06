Watch: Mac Jones dance at the Pro Bowl

Jones went 12-for-16 for 112 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow for a third-quarter scoring strike in the AFC’s 41-35 victory .

Jones also had the chance to show off his dance moves. In the fourth quarter, Jones escaped “pressure” — the game was largely played as glorified two-hand touch — and appeared to have rushed for a 71-yard touchdown. Officials blew the play dead, but that didn’t stop Jones from dancing after he reached the end zone.

