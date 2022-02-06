Will Doherty’s late magic continues as Marshfield advances to Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic final

Ranking 11th in the Globe’s unofficial Division 1 power ratings, Marshfield (10-4-1) will face Hingham next Sunday in the championship game of the Peter Doherty Division.

In the quarterfinals against Arlington, Doherty scored the winner with 28.5 seconds left in overtime. Then after unbeaten Tewksbury had rallied from a two-goal deficit for the equalizer Sunday, Doherty tallied with 2:11 remaining in a 3-2 semifinal win at the Canton Ice House.

The Marshfield boys’ hockey team is headed to the championship game of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic, thanks in large part to the late-game heroics of sophomore Will Doherty.

Doherty came to the rescue with a slick unassisted score, sliding across the face of goal and slotting home a backhanded winner, his second goal of the game.

“They were putting pressure on us,” Doherty said. “We needed a big one. Off the faceoff . . . I saw the puck loose, took it, put it on my backhand and put it in the net.”

Marshfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Doherty began the scoring with a power-play strike just before the close of the first period, assisted by sophomore Cam McGettrick.

The Rams struck six minutes into the second period, with junior defenseman Nate O’Brien scored off a pass from junior Connor Merrick

Tewksbury mounted a furious comeback in the third period, spurred by junior forward Matthew Cooke and sophomore forward Tyler Barnes. Three minutes into the final frame, a pass from Barnes sprung Cooke in alone on goal for a glove side finish.

Barnes and Cooke connected again on the equalizer less than six minutes later, this time on a power play. Cooke found Barnes for a goal from in close on the right side. Overall, Tewksbury peppered Marshfield junior goalie Brady Quackenbush with 16 shots in the final frame.

Marshfield coach Dan Connolly praised Tewksbury’s skill and effort in the comeback bid.

“Third period we knew they were going come hard,” Connolly said. “We panicked a little with pucks, but a lot of that was due to them because they put pressure on us.”

Marshfield senior captain Dan Kane (9) slides a pass by Tewksbury senior Cole Stone in Sunday's Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic semifinal. Matt MacCormack

Hingham 7, Wellesley 0 — Junior forwards Aidan Brazel (hat trick) and Bill Jacobus (two goals) opened up a 5-0 lead for the second-ranked and second-seeded Harbormen (12-3-0), before senior captain Sean Garrity and junior forward Joe Hennessey added third-period goals to finish off the victory at Canton Ice House. Senior goalie Luke Merian made 16 saves for the shutout.

Coach Tony Messina was concerned the team would be tired after playing Saturday, but said the Harbormen rallied and played a very good game.

“We were fortunate, we got three goals early that changed the tempo of the game,” Messina said. “They were trying to get back into the game with a couple of goals, and we capitalized in the second period ... [The team is] looking forward to the final.”

Canton 2, Natick 1 — Junior forward A.J. Thomas opened the scoring in the first period, and senior defenseman Brennan Pecararo netted the game-winner in the second period for the 16th-ranked Bulldogs (12-2-1) in the Walter Brinn Division semifinal of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic. Freshman goalie Colin Davis allowed just a power play goal at Canton Ice House, as Canton moves on to face Reading in the final next Sunday.

Canton coach Brian Shuman said it was a tight defensive battle.

“[It was an] old school tough defensive battle all game, both teams played very well defensively. Just a few very good offensive chances for each team,” he said.

Reading 2, Franklin 1 — Senior defenseman Zach Micciche opened the scoring, and junior forward Evan Pennucci added a goal that stood as the winner for the third-seeded Rockets (9-5-2), who advance to the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic’s Walter Brinn Division final. Senior goalie Franklin Zessis held on for the win at Canton Ice House.

“I think we’ve been competing better lately against good competition,” Reading coach Mark Doherty said. “We’re playing teams that are all relatively equal, so you never know what’s going to happen. Whenever you can come away with the victory, it’s good.”

Braintree 6, Winchester 0 — Junior Jack Fitzgerald earned the shutout and junior Nolan Leonard’s hat trick and assist sparked the No. 12 Wamps in a consolation game of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic at Rodman Arena in Walpole. Sophomore Larry Graziano added a goal and two assists, junior Nicholas Fasano a goal and assist, and senior Jack Woods a goal for Braintree (11-3-1).

Burlington 6, Walpole 3 — Sophomore Will McClain registered a hat trick to go with two assists as the Red Devils (3-11-1) prevailed in a Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic consolation matchup at Rodman Arena.

Framingham 6, Weymouth 5 — Sophomore Jeremy Auren scored the winning goal in overtime to lift the Flyers (6-6-2) to the comeback victory in a Walter Brinn Division consolation game of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic at Rodman Arena in Walpole. Auren also had two assists, senior PJ Farese and sophomore Brendan Peck scored a pair of goals apiece, and senior Joe Ferrante added a goal.

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 2, East Boston 0 — Seniors James Frazier and Tony Iacovone each scored for GLNT (7-9) in the nonleague victory at Chelmsford Forum.

Monomoy/Mashpee 5, St. John Paul II 2 — Junior Wyatt Archibald’s hat trick was the difference for the Monarchs (5-6) in their Cape & Islands Lighthouse victory at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis. Senior captain Jack Stone (goal, two assists) and freshman Casey Huse (goal, assist) also had big games in the win.

St. John’s Prep 2, BC High 1 — Sophomore Cam Umlah and junior Ben McGilvary scored 1:30 apart in the second period to lift the top-ranked Eagles (13-2) to the Catholic Conference victory at UMass Boston’s Clark Athletic Center.

Taunton 4, Attleboro 0 — Senior forward Nathan Fernandes (2 goals), junior forward Connor McGrath, and junior defenseman Colton Scheralis scored for the Tigers (5-8-1) at New England Sports Village. Taunton allowed just 12 shots on goal in the Hockomock win, with freshman goalie Cam Tomaszycki recording the shutout.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Feehan 4, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 1 — Alivia Fitzgibbons, Riley LeClair, Grace Nelson and Molly Braga scored the goals for the Shamrocks (10-3-3) in the nonleague win at New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Bishop Fenwick 6, Beverly/Danvers 3 — Junior forward Abbey Millman and senior captain Lauren Diranian each scored a pair of goals for the Crusaders (4-6-1) in the nonconference win at Bourque Arena. Senior captain Emma Perry and junior defenseman Zoe Elwell also tallied goals.

Matignon 4, St. Mary’s 2 — The Warriors (3-8-1) pulled off a Catholic Central League upset against the No. 5 Spartans (8-3-2) at Connery Rink in Lynn behind two goals from Mae Lafferty and scores by Alexa McKim and Kylie Green.

Nantucket 4, Marshfield 2 — Sophomore forward Bailey Lower (two goals), senior captain Evelyn Fey, and sophomore forward Claire Misurelli scored for the Whalers (2-8-1) in the nonleague win at Nantucket Ice Community Rink.

Pope Francis 1, Malden Catholic 0 — Sophomore defenseman Grace Sands scored for the Cardinals (9-4-0) and senior goalie Rowan Howe saved all 26 shots on goal for the shutout at Valley Forum II in the nonconference matchup.

Sandwich 6, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Sisters Kathleen (two goals), Caroline and Megan Barrett accounted for four of the goals for the Blue Knights (13-3-0) in their Cape & Islands Atlantic Division win at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Eighth-grade forward Emma MacPherson started the scoring, and sophomore forward Adrianna Kelsch added a shorthanded goal.

