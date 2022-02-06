Zoi Sadowski Synnott’s gold medal a first for New Zealand in Winter Olympics

Zoi Sadowski Synnott won New Zealand’s first ever Winter Olympics gold meda Sunday, throwing down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course to claim victory for her island nation.

New Zealand is best-known for its beloved All Blacks rugby team and even for being home of sailing’s America’s Cup. But it also has mountain resorts, including near where Sadowski Synnot lives, making it one of the top destinations in the Southern Hemisphere for snowboarding and skiing.

“Absolute disbelief,” Sadowski Synnott said. “It probably means more to me to win New Zealand’s first winter gold.”

She attacked the supersized course with a challenging, progressive run despite hardpacked snow and bone-cold wind chills that made it hard on most of the 12 finalists. That included two-time defending champion Jamie Anderson of the US, who finished ninth.

Sadowski Synnott went into her last of three runs trailing American rival Julia Marino but came up big.

She landed a double-cork 1080 on the second-to-last jump, including a solid grab of the middle of the board that she held for more than long enough for the judges to see clearly. And then she repeated the double cork in a different direction, the way she did in her victory at the Winter X Games last month when she became the first woman to pull it off.

Sadowski Synnott raised her hands in the air after landing and was tackled in celebration at the finish line by Marino, who won silver, and bronze medalist Tess Coady of Australia.

Johannes Ludwig captures men’s luge title

Johannes Ludwig is the Olympic men’s singles luge champion for the first time, making him the oldest — he’s eight days shy of turning 36 — to win that race’s gold medal. The German finished four runs at the Yanqing Sliding Center in 3 minutes, 48.735 seconds, 0.160 seconds ahead of Wolfgang Kindl of Austria and 0.951 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Dominik Fischnaller of Italy.

“I had a lot of not-so-successful years,” Ludwig said. “In 2014, I didn’t qualify for the Olympics. I had a lot of fourth places at world championships; I think maybe five. The fun of this sport is to always continue pushing, and I think this medal is a sign that I did the right thing.”

It’s no surprise that a German won, and shouldn’t be a surprise that this was Ludwig’s turn. There have been 16 Olympic men’s luge races; a German man has won 11 of them. Ludwig was the bronze medalist at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago, then made it clear that he would be the one to catch at the Beijing Games when he arrived in China for the season-opening World Cup race and simply routed the field.

And with that, the dream season for Ludwig is complete — World Cup overall champion, and now, the Olympic crown. He already knew what Olympic gold felt like after being part of the team that won the relay for Germany in Pyeongchang.

This time, though, the top of the podium was his and his alone.

Ludwig was the bronze medalist at the Pyeongchang Games, denying Fischnaller a medal there by 0.002 seconds.

Defending Olympic gold medalist David Gleirscher of Austria had trouble in both runs Sunday and finished 15th.

The field was cut from 34 sliders to 20 for the fourth and final run, and all three American men advanced to the fourth heat. Chris Mazdzer, the silver medalist from the Pyeongchang Games, was eighth. Tucker West finished 13th — his best finish in three Olympic appearances. And Jonny Gustafson was 19th in his Olympic debut.

Jaelin Kauf wins freestyle moguls silver

Wyoming native Jaelin Kauf, 25, finished second in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf’s mom, Patti, and her dad, Scott, are multiple-time champions in the freestyle discipline from back in the 1980s and ‘90s. Patti also won three Winter X Games titles in skicross.

There was a short time when Kauf actually held the lead in the big final and a gold medal looked within reach. Australia’s Jakara Anthony ended up taking the top spot, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the title.

Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course. She instantly knew, too. Maybe not so much that she had secured the top spot, but that it was good enough to be win-worthy.

Her score of 83.09 edged Kauf. Russian athlete Anastasiia Smirnova earned the bronze and defending champion Perrine Laffont of France was fourth.

Anthony needed to be at her best after Kauf’s electric run right before her. Although Kauf was faster from top to bottom, Anthony’s form appeared a smidge cleaner and her jumps a little more difficult.

Olivia Giaccio of the United States made it to the last round of finals and finished sixth. Hannah Soar narrowly missed making the last round.

Nils van der Poel breaks Sweden’s speedskating drought

Nils van der Poel gave Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988, pulling off a stunning comeback to win gold in the 5,000-meter race. He was a big favorite coming into the event as the reigning world champion, with an undefeated record in the distance events on this season’s World Cup circuit. The 25-year-old turned on the speed at the end of the 12 1/2-lap race to overcome Patrick Roest of the Netherlands with an Olympic record of 6 minutes, 8.84 seconds. Roest had skated about an hour earlier in the sixth of 10 pairs, initially breaking the Olympic mark in 6.09.31. The bronze went to Hallgeir Engebraaten of Norway in 6:09.88. Dutchman Sven Kramer, the most decorated male speedskater in Olympic history with nine medals, came up short in his signature event, finishing ninth to end his streak of three straight Olympic golds in the event … After getting a devastating morning phone call that she had tested positive for COVID-19, Tahli Gill and her Australian mixed doubles curling teammate Dean Hewitt were out of the Beijing Olympics. A few hours later, another call. They were back in after a medical panel decided Gill’s virus load fell into an acceptable range. Against Switzerland. Gill threw the takeout shot that resulted in a three-ender, or 3 points, that tied the game at 6 in the sixth end. The Aussies won, 9-6, for their first victory after opening their first Olympics with seven straight losses. Australia’s final game of the Olympics was Sunday night against Canada. The Aussies blew a 7-0 lead but won, 10-8, in an extra end. Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger of the United States were eliminated from playoff contention after a 6-5 loss to Switzerland … Russian athlete Alexander Bolshunov pulled away from the pack early and won the first men’s cross-country skiing gold medal in the 30-kilometer skiathlon, crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 16 minutes, 9.8 seconds. Bolshunov and Iivo Niskanen of Finland led through the first four classic ski laps, but Russian athlete Denis Spitsov passed Niskanen on the freestyle legs. Spitsov stayed out front and secured the silver, 1:11 behind Bolshunov. Niskanen held on for the bronze, 2:00 behind.

