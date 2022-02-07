3 jaw-dropping moments from last night’s episode of ‘Euphoria’

In the latest episode, which premiered Sunday on HBO Max, the secret’s out on Rue’s relapse, and the extent of her battle with addiction takes center stage. Titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” the episode follows Rue as she suffers severe withdrawals while running away from her mother and sister who are trying to bring her to rehab. Chaos ensues, and Rue’s downward spiral puts her at odds with her friends and family like never before. It was 54 minutes of pure mayhem — season finale-worthy drama — and we still have three more episodes to go.

We’re more than halfway into season two of “Euphoria,” and the show’s beloved yet frustrating protagonist, Rue (Zendaya), seems to be hanging on by a thread.

Here are three jaw-dropping moments from season two, episode five of “Euphoria.”

Rue has a brutal meltdown

We’ve seen it before, but in the first 10 minutes of the episode, viewers watch Rue violently lash out at her mother, Leslie (Nika King), and sister, Gia (Storm Reid), who confront her about her drug use — which Rue’s been hiding from them, and everyone, all season.

She destroys the house in search of a suitcase full of drugs that she later learns has been flushed down the toilet. In a heartbreaking sequence, Rue screams at her mom and sister, shoves them both, and accuses Gia of “snitching.” But Leslie reveals that it was Jules (Hunter Schaffer) who told her about Rue’s drug use, which Jules only found out about at the end of last week’s episode. The camera then cuts to Jules and Elliot (Dominic Fike), who witness Rue’s meltdown from the other room. In another agonizing sequence, Rue tells Jules, “You and me are done,” and “You are [expletive] dead to me.”

Rue reveals Cassie and Nate’s affair

It was the season’s most explosive secret: Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) has been hooking up with her best friend Maddy’s (Alexa Demie) ex-boyfriend, Nate (Jacob Elordi). In the midst of her bender, Rue revealed the secret to, well, everyone.

A disheveled Rue shows up at Cassie’s door while on the run from her mother and asks to use the bathroom. Cassie’s mom catches wind that Rue doesn’t seem OK, and calls Rue’s mother over to the house. Rue’s mother arrives and tells the room — Cassie, Maddy, Kat, and Lexi — that Rue has relapsed.

When Rue gets out of the bathroom and sees her mother, she sees an opportunity to deflect attention from her relapse. Just as Cassie is encouraging Rue to take her sobriety one day at a time, Rue asks Cassie, in front of everyone, how long she and Nate have been hooking up. A shocked Cassie tries to deny it, but Maddy is furious and chases her up the stairs.

Rue takes advantage of the chaos and slips out the front door.

Rue may have had a close call with human trafficking

Rue has spent the season engaging in plenty of risky behavior, but watching her seek refuge with a dangerous drug dealer was next level.

Having robbed a couple, attempted to steal from her friend Fez (Angus Cloud), and managed to escape a full-fledged police chase, Rue ends up at the home of a drug dealer, Laurie (Martha Kelly), to whom she owes money. Rue offers up the stolen jewelry and cash, and says she’ll get the rest of the money “real soon.”

“You don’t look like someone whose going to come up with money real soon,” Laurie says.

Then, in one terrifying moment, Laurie seems to suggests prostitution as an option for Rue: “It’s one of the good parts about being a woman. Even if you don’t have money, you still have something people want.”

Rue then accepts morphine injections from Laurie to ease the withdrawal pains, and for a moment, viewers are left to think she might get caught in a cycle of human trafficking. But right before the end of the episode, we watch Rue escape from an open window.

Phew.





