‘The Afterparty’ is a playful whodunit, but Sam Richardson’s appeal is no mystery

The cast also makes it fly, not surprisingly, with Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, and Ike Barinholtz in the mix. Ben Schwartz — he was Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on “Parks and Recreation” — is joyfully nuts, with a song-and-dance episode that elevates the whole series. The surprise for me, though, has been Sam Richardson, who is essentially the romantic hero of the group.

I’m loving “The Afterparty” on Apple TV+ for its playful approach to the whodunit. Each of the eight episodes looks at the night of the murder at a 15th high school reunion party from a different perspective and in a different genre style.

I knew Richardson could be funny; his turn as the endearingly bumbling and improbably successful Richard Splett on “Veep” was always a kick. Richard job-jumped among the regulars and ultimately became the sperm donor for and namesake of Selina’s grandson. Oh, and president of the United States. Richardson was just right as the almost good guy on the show, a naïf in a den of wolves, an optimist among cynics. With his Second City experience, his work with Tim Robinson on “I Think You Should Leave,” and “The Detroiters,” he has had his comedic persona down pat.

On “The Afterparty,” he’s still got that flakey sweetness, but he’s also a legit romantic lead. Or at least he appears to be; we don’t know if future reveals on the show will put the lie to that. So far, though, he’s the steady one in a cast of extremes, and he holds the center effectively. I’m hoping this role will expand his possibilities in the industry.

